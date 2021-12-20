Lifestyle

Adele and Ed Sheeran score top nods for 'gender-neutral' Brit Awards

20 December 2021 - 10:38 By Edward Baran
Singer Adele has secured four nods.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Adele and Ed Sheeran were announced on Saturday as two of the top nominees for the 2022 Brit Awards, with four nominations each.

Rappers Dave and Little Simz also received four nominations on a list that saw Britain's annual pop music honours dispensing of male and female categories.

Organisers said last month they were introducing gender-neutral awards for local and international artists, with performers now in the running for artist of the year or international artist of the year.

British songstress Adele, who has topped charts around the world with her comeback album 30, secured four nods, including nominations for best album, best artist and best song for Easy On Me.

She faces competition in the best album and artist categories from singer-songwriter Sam Fender.

In the international artist category Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are each nominated for two awards and all are up against Taylor Swift.

Next year's Brits, the 42nd edition of the show, also sees the introduction of four genre awards: alternative/rock act, hip-hop/grime/rap act, dance act and pop/R'n'B act.

Organisers have already announced newcomer Holly Humberstone as the winner of the Rising Star award.

The Brits will take place on February 8 in London. 

Reuters

