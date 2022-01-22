Veteran actor Patrick Shai has died, TshisaLIVE confirmed on Saturday morning.

The family released a statement confirming the news and asked for time and privacy to process the tragic event.

“It is with great sadness to announce the passing of the veteran actor Ntate Patrick Shai. He passed away this morning (January 22 2022).

“We sincerely ask you to give the family time to process this painful loss. More details will be shared in due course,” read the family statement.

Family spokesperson Amogelang Mmusi said the family were not ready to confirm the cause of death at the moment.

Shai's career spanned decades and included starring in legendary productions such as Bophelo Ke Semphekgo, in which he played the role of Nkwesheng before actor Seputla Sebogodi took over.