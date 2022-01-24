'It's OK not to be OK' — Somizi opens up about the struggles men face

Somizi Mhlongo has poured his heart out in a video about the struggles men face and the expectation for them to always be OK.

The Idols SA judge took to Instagram to share a pattern he observed in publicly reported incidents where three famous men "took their own lives". Legendary actor Patrick Shai, American actress and director Regina King's son and Irish singer and songwriter Sinead O'Connor's son.

“I realised this morning that their passing has one thing in common, it's the cause and the how. The three of them committed suicide and three of them are men and it reminded me about what I always speak about in terms of one, men really bottling stuff in a lot, about what people go through and we never know.”

The cookbook author touched on factors he hoped would give people a chance to get a better understanding of the notion that "its OK not to be OK".

The police confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Patrick Shai "took his own life" on Saturday and his body was discovered by his wife. Tributes have been pouring in from celebs since the news broke.

“Social media is the biggest cause of suicide because of cyberbullying, because certain apps are about that, Twitter being one of them, Tik-Tok is going there, its losing its fun and the purpose why it was created," said Somizi “

People who saw Patrick Shai's video and blew things out of proportion are left with unanswered questions.

In the video he opened up about dealing with his loses. He said he would never pretend to have it all together and encouraged his followers to do the same.

Amapiano DJ and songstress Lady Du took to her Instagram and said Patrick Shai's death triggered her after she had been struggling with cyberbullies.

“I have never been so moved and triggered by a situation kanje, because of what I wrote last week on Twitter. I’m hurting for his family. I’ve been through the pain of being cyber bullied, and it can take you to a level mentally you don’t even understand. I’ve watched how toxic people have become, how we have human beings that are God soooo judgmental. I’m in so much pain because a legend that deserved to be put up on a stage and be given his flowers for his line of work ended up leaving this earth in a painful way."