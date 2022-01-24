TshisaLIVE

'Scandal!' actor Fana Mokoena on Patrick Shai: 'He always preached black consciousness'

24 January 2022 - 15:00
Former Generations actor Fana Mokoena payed tribute to actor Patrick Shai.
Image: LUCKY MORAJANE

Former Generations actor Fana Mokoena has paid tribute to fellow-actor Patrick Shai, saying he was one of his two favourite actors in SA. 

Patrick died over the weekend and his body was found by his wife in the garage of his Dobsonville home.

Fana described Patrick as an "activist artist" who passed the baton to other actors.

"Rest in peace groomsmen (sic). You set the pace for us. We took the baton from you," he said.

Fana said he looked up to Patrick because he "always preached black consciousness".

"I looked up to Bra Patrick Shai. He was one of my two most favourite actors in SA, himself and my colleague Vusi Kunene. 

"Bra Pat always preached black consciousness. He was an activist. It came from their era. Activist artists. We took over the baton. Rest in peace Mokone," said Fana.

Police told TshisaLIVE that Patrick allegedly took his own life and was found by his wife Mmasechaba Shai.

Police said Mmasechaba found her husband “hanging” in the garage and she untied him to lay him on the floor.

Patrick's family asked for privacy and said details about his death would be shared in due course.

“It is with great sadness to announce the passing of veteran actor Ntate Patrick Shai. He passed away this morning (January 22).

“We ask you to give the family time to process this painful loss. More details will be shared in due course,” read the family statement.

Shai became a household name after appearing in numerous television series, including Generations, Mission Top Secret, Zero Tolerance, Hillside, Soul City and Yizo Yizo.

He also had an extensive feature film resume which included Cry, the Beloved Country and Critical Assignment, among others.

His most recent TV role saw him reunite with Septula Sebogodi on 1 Magic's hit show The Rive. 

