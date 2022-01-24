'Scandal!' actor Fana Mokoena on Patrick Shai: 'He always preached black consciousness'

Former Generations actor Fana Mokoena has paid tribute to fellow-actor Patrick Shai, saying he was one of his two favourite actors in SA.

Patrick died over the weekend and his body was found by his wife in the garage of his Dobsonville home.

Fana described Patrick as an "activist artist" who passed the baton to other actors.

"Rest in peace groomsmen (sic). You set the pace for us. We took the baton from you," he said.