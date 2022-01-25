An 'annoyed' Thuli Phongolo responds to being dragged on BBM

Actress Thuli Phongolo has expressed her annoyance that on day one of Big Brother Mzansi she got dragged by the contestants.

Hosted by heart-throb Lawrence Malika season three of Big Brother Mzansi (BBM) made its debut on Monday and it got Mzansi glued to their screens watching as the drama and entertainment unfold.

Thuli, who has admitted that she's a huge fan of the show, tuned in to find that she was the subject of conversation among the some of the housemates.

Taking to Twitter, an annoyed Thuli said the housemates were gossipmongers and didn't like that they were being overfamiliar in their mention of her name and life.

“Not them phapheling me on the first day,” said the actress.