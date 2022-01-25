TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'The River' honours Patrick Shai with heartfelt videos & their fave scenes

25 January 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Actor Patrick Shai is remembered by many for his wisdom and contribution to the arts
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

The late actor Patrick Shai has been lauded by Tshedza Pictures and viewers for his word play and expertly bringing the script to life in his role as Mr Phasha in The River

The actor, who is being mourned by people from all walks of life, died on Saturday. He was loved for his energy and his love for the craft and the arts industry as a whole.

While many are still grappling with the news of his passing since it was announced on Saturday, tributes from industry colleagues have been pouring in for the veteran actor. 

The production company behind telenovela The River, which was Patrick's last show, took to Instagram on Monday to share their fondest memories and scenes from the show revealing Patrick's prowess as a thespian.

“It is with great sadness to come to terms with the passing of such a remarkable talent. Ntate Patrick was full of life, inspired his fellow actors, extras, crew, everyone on set to love one another. Today, we say thank you for your craft, for your art, for your kindness and all that you gave us, may you take a bow and rest in eternal peace.”

Patrick played the character of Phasha on the show and fellow actor Seputla Sebogodi is in all the scenes they shared on Instagram.

He paid tribute on Instagram a few days ago, saying he is going to miss his 'jitta', like which Patrick was affectionately called.

Fellow cast member Lunga Mofokeng shared with his followers a cute video the cast shot for Patrick's wife Mmasechaba on their 38th anniversary. 

“The wisdom I’ve gained in a short space of time with you is incredible. You told me to keep pushing and how much you and your wife love the work we do as a team. Went on to acknowledge my scenes that got you excited about the craft .I thank you Great King,” wrote Lunga.

TshisaLIVE
