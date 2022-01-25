WATCH | Rasta plans to pursue acting after SA applauds Chicken Licken ad

This advert marks his second acting gig after his first commercial with Ballantines and now he's looking to further his career in the arts industry.

“I would love to be an actor. Growing up I always loved being at the theatre at school, I was part of the choir in primary, so I love theatre and music and anything in art. So I might find myself acting one day.” he chuckled.

Black Brain's Diep City series features his paintings of the late legendary artists Brenda Fassie, Lebo Mathosa and Mandoza around the set, which he looks at as yet another nod for the hard work he's put in over the past 21 years.

“Big up to Mandla N from Black Brain Pictures for that my name just pops up after the show so I'm happy about that.”

The father of two says his daughters Angelic and Angel are just as artistic as he is and are his biggest motivation to keep going.

“I think it's in me and my family so whenever they see me improving in any way they like it. They are the reason that I'm pushing like this because perhaps without them, I'd probably be someone else. They are the ones that comfort me when people criticise me.”

While all the attention is on him, Rasta says his fans should anticipate his clothing line launching in the next week.

Mzansi sang his praises for his courage for being a part of the commercial and having a relentless spirit.

Take a look at the reactions below: