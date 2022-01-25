Hlomla Dandala says Cassper ‘bears some blame’ for trolls attacking late Patrick Shai
‘We all were [laughing]. We understood the joke. Mr I’m a Boxing Promoter didn’t. And inadvertently loosed dangerous, idiotic black Twitter on Bra Pat’
Actor Hlomla Dandala says he believes rapper Cassper Nyovest bears some of the blame for the backlash Patrick Shai received on social media before his death last Saturday.
This comes after Cassper's rant in a series of Twitter posts over the late Shai spewing an "insult" in his viral video challenging the rapper to a boxing match.
“Before I die I want to make sure I've beat you so on my tombstone they can write 'This is the man who beat Caster or Costa or whatever your sh*t name is. Come you son of a b*tch',” Patrick said.
Though the late veteran actor made a public apology after receiving a backlash, Cassper responded by saying Patrick was merely using his name to trend on social media and could have done without mentioning his “family”.
Hlomla took to his timeline on Monday to post a screenshot of Cassper's lyrics where he referred to his partner as a b*tch in his hit song Hypnotize featuring Nadia Nakai from his album Any Minute Now.
“RIP Patrick Shai,” he captioned the post.
In another post, Hlomla shared the definition of the phrase “son of a b*tch”, alluding that the rapper did not have to be offended by it.
“The term was used towards a person who models his entire persona on American culture, using words like 'nigga' and so. So the use of American slang should have been valid and accepted within that context,” Hlomla said in the comments.
Responding to a fan who said their initial response to the video was laughter, Hlomla said he shared the same sentiments, and claimed Cassper played a hand in the backlash Patrick received on Twitter.
“We all were [laughing]. We understood the joke. Mr I’m a Boxing Promoter didn’t. And inadvertently loosed dangerous, idiotic black Twitter on Bra Pat,” he wrote.
“He definitely bears some of the blame. Not all. But definitely some. Don’t be a “my man” and then when someone addresses you as one would a “My man” you crumble and play victim for reactions. And when those reactions come, you again play innocent like you did nothing.”
Hlomla went on to sarcastically call for people to cancel US President Joe Biden after sharing a clip of him calling a reporter a “son of a b*tch.”
“Oh no. Look. Biden just insulted women and the reporter's mother. Cancel him to death.”
