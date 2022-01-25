Hlomla Dandala says Cassper ‘bears some blame’ for trolls attacking late Patrick Shai

Actor Hlomla Dandala says he believes rapper Cassper Nyovest bears some of the blame for the backlash Patrick Shai received on social media before his death last Saturday.

This comes after Cassper's rant in a series of Twitter posts over the late Shai spewing an "insult" in his viral video challenging the rapper to a boxing match.

“Before I die I want to make sure I've beat you so on my tombstone they can write 'This is the man who beat Caster or Costa or whatever your sh*t name is. Come you son of a b*tch',” Patrick said.

Though the late veteran actor made a public apology after receiving a backlash, Cassper responded by saying Patrick was merely using his name to trend on social media and could have done without mentioning his “family”.

Hlomla took to his timeline on Monday to post a screenshot of Cassper's lyrics where he referred to his partner as a b*tch in his hit song Hypnotize featuring Nadia Nakai from his album Any Minute Now.

“RIP Patrick Shai,” he captioned the post.