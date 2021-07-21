Drawing 'ghosts' or getting better? Here's what Mzansi thought of Rasta’s LesDaChef tribute portrait
Rasta is out here crashing the TL again, this time over a portrait of late celeb chef Lesego "LesDaChef” Semenya.
The Soweto-born chef and media personality died last week after succumbing to Covid-19, leading to an outpouring of tributes on social media.
Lesego had tested positive for the virus earlier this month and was updating his followers on his journey to recovery.
A funeral service for the star was held last week and popular funeral painter Rasta this week unveiled his tribute to the chef.
Lesego Semenya @LesDaChef Rest in Peace Chief our greatest Chef🙏🏽.#RIPLesDaChef pic.twitter.com/nMX9YWRfM4— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) July 20, 2021
While many claimed that Rasta was getting better with each portrait, others said it was finally time to hang up the paintbrush and give the crayons to the kids.
Here are some of the reactions shared on social media:
Rasta im sure u see ghost bcz every picture u drow it doesn't mach... pic.twitter.com/svcOgeXyea— Oscar Mukwevho (@oscar_mukwevho) July 20, 2021