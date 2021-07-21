TshisaLIVE

Drawing 'ghosts' or getting better? Here's what Mzansi thought of Rasta’s LesDaChef tribute portrait

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
21 July 2021 - 13:00
Rasta painted a portrait of late chef and media personality Lesego 'Les Da Chef' Semenya.
Image: Twitter/ Rasta the Artist

Rasta is out here crashing the TL again, this time over a portrait of late celeb chef Lesego "LesDaChef” Semenya.

The Soweto-born chef and media personality died last week after succumbing to Covid-19, leading to an outpouring of tributes on social media.

Lesego had tested positive for the virus earlier this month and was updating his followers on his journey to recovery. 

A funeral service for the star was held last week and popular funeral painter Rasta this week unveiled his tribute to the chef.

While many claimed that Rasta was getting better with each portrait, others said it was finally time to hang up the paintbrush and give the crayons to the kids.

Here are some of the reactions shared on social media:

