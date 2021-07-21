Drawing 'ghosts' or getting better? Here's what Mzansi thought of Rasta’s LesDaChef tribute portrait

Rasta is out here crashing the TL again, this time over a portrait of late celeb chef Lesego "LesDaChef” Semenya.

The Soweto-born chef and media personality died last week after succumbing to Covid-19, leading to an outpouring of tributes on social media.

Lesego had tested positive for the virus earlier this month and was updating his followers on his journey to recovery.

A funeral service for the star was held last week and popular funeral painter Rasta this week unveiled his tribute to the chef.