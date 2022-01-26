TshisaLIVE

‘The pain is too much’ — Kelly Khumalo mourns Rhythmic Elements’ Teekay

‘Resti n peace Ngwana mme. I will always carry you in my heart’

26 January 2022 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Singer Kelly Khumalo is mourning the loss her friend and brother Teekay
Singer Kelly Khumalo is struggling to come to terms with the passing of her friend Jacob Titus Kotu, known to many as Teekay.

She said no-one prepared her for the pain she is feeling.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kelly shared details about the memorial service to be held in Ga-Rankuwa on Thursday.

“This I have not come to terms with and I don’t think I ever will. The pain is too much, I know I’m strong but no-one prepared me for this.

“How do I go on without my friend, my brother, my kid's uncle, my mother's child? How do I get on that stage without you? Kodwa ke kulungile makuvume wena Jehova. Rest in peace Ngwana mme. I will always carry you in my heart.”

Teekay also worked with Rhythmic Elements as a percussionist. The pair have since gone their separate ways.

One part of the duo, Mpho McKenzie Matome, paid tribute to Teekay.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, McKenzie recalled sharing great moments with Teekay when they worked together from 2008 until 2010. He said he was shattered after hearing of his passing on Monday.

“He was a hired member of the group but we worked with him for a very long time.”

See other tributes below:

Rhythmic Elements mourn the death of their percussionist Vuyo 'TK' Nogabo

"Till we meet again. RIP."
