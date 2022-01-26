‘The pain is too much’ — Kelly Khumalo mourns Rhythmic Elements’ Teekay

Singer Kelly Khumalo is struggling to come to terms with the passing of her friend Jacob Titus Kotu, known to many as Teekay.

She said no-one prepared her for the pain she is feeling.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kelly shared details about the memorial service to be held in Ga-Rankuwa on Thursday.

“This I have not come to terms with and I don’t think I ever will. The pain is too much, I know I’m strong but no-one prepared me for this.

“How do I go on without my friend, my brother, my kid's uncle, my mother's child? How do I get on that stage without you? Kodwa ke kulungile makuvume wena Jehova. Rest in peace Ngwana mme. I will always carry you in my heart.”