'He was committed to doing better' — Thuli Madonsela remembers Patrick Shai

Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela has paid tribute to the late actor Patrick Shai, saying she will remember him for his work against gender-based violence (GBV).

Shai's body was found by his wife in the garage of his Dobsonville home on Saturday morning. The late actor will be laid to rest this weekend.

In a statement, Madonsela said Shai's death was a monumental loss.

“We had the privilege of working with Mr Shai and other celebrities in tracking GBV as well as mental health challenges in collaboration with the Place Awaken Celebrity Tournament. Mr Shai also did tremendous work with the Tears Foundation and the impact will live on,” said Madonsela

“He was so committed to doing better. Patrick Shai’s tragic passing is a monumental loss to the industry and our country. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace.”