TshisaLIVE

'He was committed to doing better' — Thuli Madonsela remembers Patrick Shai

27 January 2022 - 10:00
Professor Thuli Madonsela. File photo.
Professor Thuli Madonsela. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela has paid tribute to the late actor Patrick Shai, saying she will remember him for his work against gender-based violence (GBV).

Shai's body was found by his wife in the garage of his Dobsonville home on Saturday morning. The late actor will be laid to rest this weekend.

In a statement, Madonsela said Shai's death was a monumental loss. 

“We had the privilege of working with Mr Shai and other celebrities in tracking GBV as well as mental health challenges in collaboration with the Place Awaken Celebrity Tournament. Mr Shai also did tremendous work with the Tears Foundation and the impact will live on,” said Madonsela

“He was so committed to doing better. Patrick Shai’s tragic passing is a monumental loss to the industry and our country. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace.”

TshisaLIVE is in possession of a communication in which police allege Shai took his own life and was discovered by his wife, Mmasechaba Shai.

The communication states Mmasechaba found her husband “hanging” in the garage at the family's home and untied him to lay him on the floor.

Patrick's family asked for privacy and said details about his death would be shared in due course.

READ MORE

Patrick Shai’s friend recalls last conversation when he said trolls were ‘breaking’ him

"This character assassination on social media is really breaking me" - Patrick Shai's last words to his friend Thabang Sefotho.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Hlomla Dandala says Cassper ‘bears some blame’ for trolls attacking late Patrick Shai

"He definitely bears some of the blame. Not all. But definitely some."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | 'The River' honours Patrick Shai with heartfelt videos & their fave scenes

"Ntate Patrick was full of life, inspired his fellow actors, extras, crew, everyone on set to love one another."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Keep your R30k — Drake is not coming to Konka Soweto TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Black Coffee reacts to ‘young Black Coffee at Konka’ video that’s gone viral TshisaLIVE
  3. Hlomla Dandala says Cassper ‘bears some blame’ for trolls attacking late ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Patrick Shai’s friend recalls last conversation when he said trolls were ... TshisaLIVE
  5. An 'annoyed' Thuli Phongolo responds to being dragged on BBM TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...