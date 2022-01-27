Keamogetswe 'QV' Motlhale in therapy after her 'sudden' exit from #BBM

Keamogetswe “QV” Motlhale has made a sudden exit from Big Brother Mzansi season 3 after the premier of the show on Sunday.

This comes after QV gathered the housemates in the early hours of the morning to announce she was leaving the show.

In her speech, QV expressed her gratitude for having been able to be a part of the show and gave the housemates a group hug as they gave her props for speaking up about mental health awareness.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for being present and opening yourself up fully to this experience. I'm sure everyone has noticed that I've been a little bit closed off since that other session we had and I've come to realise that I'm clearly struggling from something.

“And as much as I would like to throw it behind and focus solely on knowing each and every one of you. It's not only affecting me mentally, I'm feeling it physically. So I will be leaving the game,” she said.

Watch the video below: