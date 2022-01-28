WATCH | 'I feel blessed' — TNS donates designer clothes to those in need

Music producer and club DJ Nkazimulo “TNS” Ngema donated some of his old and new clothes to three homeless men.

TNS took to his Facebook timeline recalling a time in his life where he was desperate for warm clothing after getting drenched in the rain with nowhere to go while at the Kwamashu railway.

“Give back and take. I remember ngake nganethwa imvula ngingazi ngizoyaphi ngiwela uJantshi Kwamashu (I was once drenched in rain and did not know where I was going across the Kwamashu Railway) the way izingubo zami neJacket bezimanzi ngakhona ngavele ngakhumbula uMama (My clothes and jacket were wet, I missed Mom) and I prayed,” he wrote.

The producer shared a video of the three men distributing the clothes among themselves, expressing how it was a heart-warming moment for him as he could relate to the joy they felt.

“I prayed zizehlela namemvula (while my tears were pouring down) I prayed ukuthi one day ngingakhohlwa (I don't forget) where I come from and who I am. Inhliziyo yami igezekile mangbona abafwethu bejabule ngezingubo engibanike zona eziWarm (My heart is full as the brothers rejoice over the warm clothes I gave them) and still new. I’m really feeling blessed.”