WATCH | 'I feel blessed' — TNS donates designer clothes to those in need

'I feel blessed' — TNS donates designer clothes to those in need
Music producer and club DJ Nkazimulo “TNS” Ngema donated some of his old and new clothes to three homeless men.
TNS took to his Facebook timeline recalling a time in his life where he was desperate for warm clothing after getting drenched in the rain with nowhere to go while at the Kwamashu railway.
“Give back and take. I remember ngake nganethwa imvula ngingazi ngizoyaphi ngiwela uJantshi Kwamashu (I was once drenched in rain and did not know where I was going across the Kwamashu Railway) the way izingubo zami neJacket bezimanzi ngakhona ngavele ngakhumbula uMama (My clothes and jacket were wet, I missed Mom) and I prayed,” he wrote.
The producer shared a video of the three men distributing the clothes among themselves, expressing how it was a heart-warming moment for him as he could relate to the joy they felt.
“I prayed zizehlela namemvula (while my tears were pouring down) I prayed ukuthi one day ngingakhohlwa (I don't forget) where I come from and who I am. Inhliziyo yami igezekile mangbona abafwethu bejabule ngezingubo engibanike zona eziWarm (My heart is full as the brothers rejoice over the warm clothes I gave them) and still new. I’m really feeling blessed.”
This is not the first good deed SA and particularly his home province has seen from TNS.
In 2021 he promised to donate to 50 families in Durban and targeted households dependent on a grandparent's social grant to take care of orphaned children.
On social media, TNS said he was inspired by his own grandmother who did the same for him.
I will be Donating to 50 Families with Poverty in my City, DURBAN through Grandparents that are feeding Orphans with their own Grant Money like I saw it happening to me with My Grandmother,” he wrote at the time.