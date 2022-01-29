LOL! Sello Maake Ka-Ncube & his fiancée Pearl want to outdo the KFC wedding

Lovers Sello Maake ka Ncube and Pearl Mbewe are evidently head over heels in love and as their wedding day approaches, Pearl has joked that they plan to outdo the nationally planned KFC wedding.

Displaying her excitement for her pending wedding, Pearl took to her Instagram to share a snap of her and Sello working side by side. She noted how their steps were synchronised, saying that was a display of how in-sync they are and how it will be easy to tackle the wedding dance routine.

“On our wedding day celebration ... Seems like we are going to do very well with the traditional step magic moos! We are already synchronised and we have not even gone through the step practising phase as yet,” Pearl shared.

The brand manager jokingly added that invites were already on their way to the select few and that they may even have to host their friends and family at FNB stadium.

“BoMntase, You are all invited! If you haven't received your invitation by now khohlwa, she said before adding #BigDayApproaching and “FNB Stadium here we come. Re ka se phalwe ke KFC couple shem (there's no way we'll be outdone by the KFC couple.”