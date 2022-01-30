Cassper compares SA to Nigeria: I get crucified by the one's I'm trying to inspire
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has lamented the lack of support he gets at home when compared to the love Nigerian artist get from their fellow citizens, saying that instead of support he gets criticised by people he's trying to inspire.
The rapper, who has one of the biggest social media and real life fan bases, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on how South Africans have a tendency to look down on their own people.
Cassper shared a video clip from an interview he did with Factory 78 in 2015 where he spoke about how his greatness would only register to people years later.
In the comment section of his Instagram post, Cass engaged some of his followers and compared the support Nigerian artists get from Nigerians as opposed to the support SA artist get from South Africans.
“Nigerians support their own bro. I get crucified by the ones I'm trying to inspire. A simple purchase of a car puts the whole country in a mess,” wrote the rapper.
Cassper often shares his views on other African countries.
Last year the rapper called out leaders in Africa for failing to adequately make vaccines accessible across the continent.
The star said the generations to come will remember leaders for “stealing” from their citizens.
“African leaders have failed their people. This was an opportunity to fix your legacy, but you saw an opportunity to steal more. We will remember you as thieves. Stealing livelihoods, stealing people's health, which ultimately leads to more people dying when they could've lived.”
