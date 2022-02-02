SA left shook after Andile Mpisane says he’s set to open for Rick Ross in Miami

When Andile Mpisane is not causing havoc on the football pitch, he gives rappers a run for their money.

The Royal AM player and chairperson found himself at the top of the Twitter trends list on Tuesday after he announced he is part of the Legendz of The Streets Tour in Miami alongside renowned rappers Rick Ross, 2Chainz, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Fabolous and Trina.

Andile is the first SA musician to open as an international act in the history of the event, and is set to debut his next single Ubala.

“I'll do it for you my people,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories, reacting to topping the trends list.

In his announcement, Andile said he was grateful for this lifetime achievement.

“This is a moment and opportunity is beyond my imagination. I’ll be dropping soon my latest song Ubala,” he captioned the post.