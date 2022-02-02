SA left shook after Andile Mpisane says he’s set to open for Rick Ross in Miami
He is ready to fly the SA flag high at this year’s Legendz of The Street Tour
When Andile Mpisane is not causing havoc on the football pitch, he gives rappers a run for their money.
The Royal AM player and chairperson found himself at the top of the Twitter trends list on Tuesday after he announced he is part of the Legendz of The Streets Tour in Miami alongside renowned rappers Rick Ross, 2Chainz, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Fabolous and Trina.
Andile is the first SA musician to open as an international act in the history of the event, and is set to debut his next single Ubala.
“I'll do it for you my people,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories, reacting to topping the trends list.
In his announcement, Andile said he was grateful for this lifetime achievement.
“This is a moment and opportunity is beyond my imagination. I’ll be dropping soon my latest song Ubala,” he captioned the post.
In his unreleased single, Andile flaunts how he is able to dabble in music and business and be a soccer star.
“Dlala bhola then I’m back in the boardroom. I got these boys on their toes like ballroom,” he says.
While some are inspired by Andile's work ethic, others speculated he might have bought his way into the show.
Read some of the reactions to the news below:
Andile Mpisane is not doing the baghithi he's doing everything he's even living our dreams ae ngeks pic.twitter.com/uietA1PpkA— Praidgvng (@Praidgvng_rsa) February 2, 2022
Andile Mpisane is a Jerk or all trades 🤔😅 https://t.co/02Ge1zGz69— Chaos 😁 (@Khazamula_Sir) February 2, 2022
I wouldn't be surprised if Andile Mpisane paid to be on that Gig.— #INSIKAEP (@KayBee_Online) February 1, 2022
Yeah ts not talent_ bt With Money u can do everything in this World Darling🤞🏾_one day we can wake with Mamkhizes Show on Metro FM🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️— BadzKaFLAVA (@Mambush22) February 2, 2022
