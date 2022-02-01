TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Andile Mpisane leaves tweeps thinking his wife Tamia is pregnant

01 February 2022 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Andile and Tamia Mpisane have tweeps convinced they are expecting their first child.
Image: Instagram/ Andile Mpisane

Newlyweds Andile and Tamia Mpisane have fuelled rumours they are expecting their first child. 

In an Instagram video posted by Andile's mother Shauwn Mkhize on Monday, the family is seen dancing to celebrate the Royal AM 2-1 victory against Stellenbosch FC, and tweeps couldn't help but speculate that Tamia could be expecting as she seemed to be concealing a baby bump.

Watch the video below:

While nothing was said by either Andile or Tamia to indicate they may be looking to start their own family, social media users flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

“Our girl is very pregnant here. Congratulations mommy,” wrote on Instagram user. 

“Congratulate Tamie for me. We can't wait to meet the twins,” another said. 

Tamia has remained mum on the claims, but tweeps are wondering why she has been posting snaps of herself above her chest.

Shauwn Mkhize's Instagram post.
Image: Instagram/ Shauwn Mkhize

The couple tied the knot in December last year.

On January 17, they celebrated their one month wedding anniversary.

Marking the milestone on social media, the couple revealed they had been together for 10months,

"And 10 months later, happy one month of marriage,” Tamia wrote on her Instagram stories. 

