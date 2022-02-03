TshisaLIVE

'Stop using my name for relevance' — Ntsiki Mazwai slams MacG's podcast

03 February 2022 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Ntsiki Mazwai sets the record straight on using her name for clout.
Ntsiki Mazwai sets the record straight on using her name for clout.
Image: Twitter/ Ntsiki Mazwai

Poet and singer Ntsiki Mazwai has seemingly responded to MacG's claims that she demanded R70,000 to appear on his podcast.

In the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG said he extended an invitation to Ntsiki to speak on Ari Lennox's Twitter rant calling Africans “peasants”.

He said Ntsiki responded with a demand of R70k if they wanted her to make an appearance.

Ntsiki responded to the Twitter posts saying: “Guys pls don't bother me about what gossip mongers say about me ... I don't really care.

“This thing is simple ... If I don't want to be accessible to you, I don't want to ... and I will creates hoops for you to jump through.”

She accused the podcast hosts of wanting to “sanitise” their “tarnished” brand by having her on the show.

“No-one will try to use my brand to sanitise their platforms...”

See the rest of her tweets below:

Ari Lennox took to Twitter last month to express her dissatisfaction with MacG's interview and in her clapback seemingly called SA tweeps (who tweeted in MacG's defence) peasants.

“I will continue to sing about d*** when I want! And you misogynistic peasants can continue to j*** off to my music thank you! Good morning.”

Ntsiki responded to her Twitter post, saying though she shared the sentiments about MacG's distasteful question, the word "peasants" as a reference to Africans was uncalled for.

“Ari Lennox calling us peasants does not take away from the fact that MacG violated her and abused his power ... MacG is still a crap human being for how he treats women," she wrote. 

MORE:

Ntsiki Mazwai slams Ari Lennox for ‘calling South Africans peasants’

"Imagine us being called peasants by some unknown random chick. Wow," the poet hit back at Ari Lennox.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Ntsiki Mazwai toys with giving up activism: We get punished for believing rape victims

"I want to thank my ancestors for the legal team I was blessed with. Everything I am, is thru your doing. Ndiyabulela."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Ntsiki Mazwai hints at surname change, says relationship is going strong

Could Ntsiki Mazwai have found her perfect match?
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'I don't know why Metro FM hangs onto him' - Ntsiki Mazwai takes aim at 'boring' and 'lame' MoFlava

While some agreed with sis, others did not and slammed her for being "mean".
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LaConco talks about failed relationship with Jacob Zuma: ‘I don’t think the ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Case against Katlego Maboe by ex Monique Muller dismissed by court TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Enough is enough!' — Nonku Williams speaks out after social media backlash TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘They exhausted me’ — Monique Muller details her ‘fight’ against Katlego Maboe TshisaLIVE
  5. 'The love of my life' — Malema's adorable birthday message to his wife TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...
SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...