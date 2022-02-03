'Stop using my name for relevance' — Ntsiki Mazwai slams MacG's podcast

Poet and singer Ntsiki Mazwai has seemingly responded to MacG's claims that she demanded R70,000 to appear on his podcast.

In the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG said he extended an invitation to Ntsiki to speak on Ari Lennox's Twitter rant calling Africans “peasants”.

He said Ntsiki responded with a demand of R70k if they wanted her to make an appearance.

Ntsiki responded to the Twitter posts saying: “Guys pls don't bother me about what gossip mongers say about me ... I don't really care.

“This thing is simple ... If I don't want to be accessible to you, I don't want to ... and I will creates hoops for you to jump through.”