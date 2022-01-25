TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai slams Ari Lennox for ‘calling South Africans peasants’

‘MacG is still a crap human being for how he treats women’

25 January 2022 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Poet Ntsiki Mazwai is behind Ari Lennox's outrage over Mac G's sexually explicit question but not the singer calling South Africans 'peasants'.
Poet Ntsiki Mazwai is behind Ari Lennox's outrage over Mac G's sexually explicit question but not the singer calling South Africans 'peasants'.
Image: Instagram/ Ntsiki Mazwai

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai has not taken kindly to being called a "peasant" by American singer Ari Lennox.

Ari has been the centre of debate and charted the Twitter trends list after a snippet of her interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G went viral. 

Both Ari and the podcaster have been  slammed:  Mac G for his explicit sexual question to the singer, and Ari for being “offended' by the question and subsequently painting all South Africans with the same “misogynistic peasants” brush when she responded to tweeps who dragged her after her outburst at the weekend. 

Ari took to Twitter to say she found MacG's question about who she's having sex with at the moment 'distasteful and predatory'. The singer also vowed never to visit SA.

As she expressed her disgust, she attracted a lot of backlash from trolls and MacG's fans, and in her now deleted tweet insinuated South Africans are "peasants".

“I will continue to sing about di*k when I want! And you misogynistic peasants can continue to je*k off to my music thank you. Good morning,” she tweeted.

Ntsiki took to Twitter on Monday to say Americans have a warped sense of reality when it came down to how South Africans live.

In a series of tweets Ntsiki responded to Ari's tweet.

“Why do African-Americans look down on us when they are poorer than us? What we see on TV is not reality. They live in ghettos. We don't.”

However, the poet has thrown her weight behind the singer as far as MacG is concerned.

“Ari Lennox calling us peasants does not take away from the fact that MacG violated her and abused his power. MacG is still a crap human being for how he treats women. Ayijiki.”

Ntsiki Mazwai toys with giving up activism: We get punished for believing rape victims

"I want to thank my ancestors for the legal team I was blessed with. Everything I am, is thru your doing. Ndiyabulela."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Ntsiki Mazwai hints at surname change, says relationship is going strong

Could Ntsiki Mazwai have found her perfect match?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Nota gives Ntsiki Mazwai her flowers

"Ntsiki Mazwai personally suffered the consequences of fighting for the rights of black women who didn't have the support or courage to speak openly ...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

‘Refrain from using my name to protect your son’ — Ntsiki Mazwai to Jub Jub’s family

"I feel it disingenuous to use my case to intimidate these women from telling their story."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cassper Nyovest breaks his silence after actor Patrick Shai's death TshisaLIVE
  2. Actor Patrick Shai 'took his own life', body discovered by his wife TshisaLIVE
  3. Ari Lennox vows to never visit SA or do interviews thanks to MacG's 'creepy' ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | A look at Nambitha Ben-Mazwi's stunning Maldives getaway TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘I hope you’re happy’ — Hlomla Dandala hits out at trolls over Patrick Shai’s ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...
Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA