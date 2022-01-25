Ntsiki Mazwai slams Ari Lennox for ‘calling South Africans peasants’

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai has not taken kindly to being called a "peasant" by American singer Ari Lennox.

Ari has been the centre of debate and charted the Twitter trends list after a snippet of her interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G went viral.

Both Ari and the podcaster have been slammed: Mac G for his explicit sexual question to the singer, and Ari for being “offended' by the question and subsequently painting all South Africans with the same “misogynistic peasants” brush when she responded to tweeps who dragged her after her outburst at the weekend.

Ari took to Twitter to say she found MacG's question about who she's having sex with at the moment 'distasteful and predatory'. The singer also vowed never to visit SA.

As she expressed her disgust, she attracted a lot of backlash from trolls and MacG's fans, and in her now deleted tweet insinuated South Africans are "peasants".

“I will continue to sing about di*k when I want! And you misogynistic peasants can continue to je*k off to my music thank you. Good morning,” she tweeted.