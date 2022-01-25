Ntsiki Mazwai slams Ari Lennox for ‘calling South Africans peasants’
‘MacG is still a crap human being for how he treats women’
Poet Ntsiki Mazwai has not taken kindly to being called a "peasant" by American singer Ari Lennox.
Ari has been the centre of debate and charted the Twitter trends list after a snippet of her interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G went viral.
Both Ari and the podcaster have been slammed: Mac G for his explicit sexual question to the singer, and Ari for being “offended' by the question and subsequently painting all South Africans with the same “misogynistic peasants” brush when she responded to tweeps who dragged her after her outburst at the weekend.
Ari took to Twitter to say she found MacG's question about who she's having sex with at the moment 'distasteful and predatory'. The singer also vowed never to visit SA.
As she expressed her disgust, she attracted a lot of backlash from trolls and MacG's fans, and in her now deleted tweet insinuated South Africans are "peasants".
“I will continue to sing about di*k when I want! And you misogynistic peasants can continue to je*k off to my music thank you. Good morning,” she tweeted.
I will continue to sing about dick when I want! And you misogynistic peasants can continue to jerk off to my music thank you!!!! Good morning— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) January 23, 2022
Ntsiki took to Twitter on Monday to say Americans have a warped sense of reality when it came down to how South Africans live.
In a series of tweets Ntsiki responded to Ari's tweet.
“Why do African-Americans look down on us when they are poorer than us? What we see on TV is not reality. They live in ghettos. We don't.”
Why do African Americans look down on us when they are poorer than us???? What we see on tv is not reality..... They live in ghettos....we don't— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) January 24, 2022
Imagine us being called peasants by some unknown random chick...... Wow— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) January 24, 2022
However, the poet has thrown her weight behind the singer as far as MacG is concerned.
“Ari Lennox calling us peasants does not take away from the fact that MacG violated her and abused his power. MacG is still a crap human being for how he treats women. Ayijiki.”
Ari Lennox calling us peasants does not take away from the fact that MacG violated her and abused his power..... MacG is still a crap human being for how he treats women. Ayijiki.— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) January 24, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.