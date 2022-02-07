Dinky and Mvelo become first housemates to leave #BBM
The first eviction from Big Brother Mzansi on Sunday saw not one but two housemates, Rethabile “Dinkybliss” Potsane and Mvelo Ntuli, leave the house after they received the fewest votes.
Fashion-loving and bubbly Rethabile was emotional about her exit but wowed fans when she twerked her way out of the mansion.
Mvelo, who had described himself as a “loud and lovable” personality, had people thinking he was ready to leave the show.
Fans reacted to the evictions, saying They hoped to keep Dinkybliss in the mansion.
Take a look at the reactions below:
Mara Dinky gave us content I won't lie😭🔥🔥#BBMzansi#BigBrotherMzansi pic.twitter.com/ixZshpenFi— Awande🦋 (@AwandeMokoena) February 6, 2022
#BBMzansi— YouTube: LIAM ZEELAND🎭 (@LiamZeeland) February 6, 2022
Lawrence: Mvelo you've been evicted.
Mvelo: pic.twitter.com/UdYyWhPkuH
Seems like he's feeling soo emotionally drained by being in that house.— VEE❄️ (@viwepeter2_0) February 6, 2022
And he's seem like such a bubbly person to but they just never received his energy😔
The house without Dinkybliss would be boring 😂😂😂💯#BBMzansi #BigBrotherMzansi #BBMzanzi pic.twitter.com/BQDWbApowN— Kvng_10.31🐐 (@Tsebotjabadi18) February 6, 2022
Goodbye Mvelo...u got into the show where thousands couldn’t make it. U r a winner already and Goodluck to ur future endeavors 🙌🏾🙏🏾❤️#BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/5CTV7KkSFL— Team Gash1 🚨🚨🚨 (@Gash1Stan) February 6, 2022
With 14 days to the debut of Big Brother Mzansi, there have been several plot twists on the reality show.
In the first week, Keamogetswe “QV” Mothale made a sudden exit, from the show citing mental health issues as her reason.
“I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for being present and opening yourself up fully to this experience. I'm sure everyone has noticed I've been a little bit closed off since that other session we had and I've come to realise I'm clearly struggling from something."
Nthabi and Vyno unexpectedly joined the reality show on what was meant to be the first eviction on.
