Dinky and Mvelo become first housemates to leave #BBM

The first eviction from Big Brother Mzansi on Sunday saw not one but two housemates, Rethabile “Dinkybliss” Potsane and Mvelo Ntuli, leave the house after they received the fewest votes.

Fashion-loving and bubbly Rethabile was emotional about her exit but wowed fans when she twerked her way out of the mansion.

Mvelo, who had described himself as a “loud and lovable” personality, had people thinking he was ready to leave the show.

Fans reacted to the evictions, saying They hoped to keep Dinkybliss in the mansion.

Take a look at the reactions below: