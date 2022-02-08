TshisaLIVE

Connie Ferguson ‘triggered’ by viral video of ‘prophet’ claiming she has cancer

08 February 2022 - 16:34 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Connie Ferguson is furious about a viral video in which a 'prophet' claims cancer is looming for the businesswoman.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

Connie Ferguson was left triggered after watching a video clip of a "prophet" claiming she was in danger of getting cancer went viral on Twitter. 

Taking to Twitter, the businesswoman tweeted she was triggered with angry face emojis.

This is after Aaron Xhali posted a video delivering a message to the actress, warning her about what is supposedly happening to her.

In the clip he can be heard mentioning Connie’s name and said she had developing cancer in her body.

Connie's eldest daughter Lesedi was left fuming by the clip and accused the man of the cloth of using their family name for clout. Without mincing her words she said if the prophet was a true messenger of God, like he claimed, he would not have used Twitter to deliver the message. 

“Ohhh we pay attention to God, alright, and for a 'man of God'  you have very malicious intentions by using my family as clickbait. If your heart is as pure as what your calling requires you to be, you'd have found any other way to deliver whatever message directly.

“Salacious at best. I don't care that we're public figures, have some kind of basic decency and decorum. We have a lot to move forward from as is.”

Tweeps were angered by the video and the "prophet's" insensitivity because the Ferguson's have been through a lot. In the mentions one encouraged the family to take legal action.

“This man is a prophet of doom trying to be famous at the expense of your family name. A true prophet would pray without even interacting with the person. You nullify and void.d I hope you sue him.”

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Connie's management were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

This article will be updated should they respond.

