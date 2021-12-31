TIMELINE | Connie Ferguson’s 2021: Losing Shona and learning to live without him
In 2021, actress and media mogul Connie Ferguson had her worst nightmare become reality when she lost her husband of 20 years to Covid-19.
Since the world was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, death has been a constant unwelcome visitor. On July 31, after fighting for his life for a difficult 33 days, Mr Sho, as many affectionately called him, succumbed to complications related to Covid-19-related complications, changing life as Connie had come to know it.
South Africans and international fans of the couple were left devastated by Mr Sho’s death and mourned with Connie and her family. The first time she let the world in her completely changed world, all Connie could express was the disbelief that her best friend was gone.
In a recorded message to her late husband, Connie expressed how heartbroken she was.
“My love, my skatpie, never in a million years would I be in this position that I am today, speaking as I am today without your physical presence. Sho, I thought you and I were going to grow old together. That’s what I saw, that’s what I saw for us. That’s always been the dream,” she said.
“I never anticipated where we are today. God brought you into my life 20 years ago, and I anticipated another 20 years with you.”
Since then Connie has totally immersed herself in God’s word and His promises for her life. It is often said learning to live without a deceased loved one is the hardest part, and this is what Connie had to do from that fateful day in July.
Here’s a look at her journey.
One month after Shona’s death
Exactly a month after actor and co-founder of Ferguson Films died, his widow reflected on his death and shared her feelings.
Taking to Instagram, Connie expressed that the death of her husband still felt surreal for her.
“Exactly a month today and it still feels surreal. It’s always been said that legends never die,” Connie wrote.
Going back to work for the first time after Shona’s death
Six weeks after Shona’s death the actress went back to work to fulfil the promise she made when she buried him to keep his legacy alive.
Connie took to Instagram to share her feelings on her first day back and a brief video showing her office filled with balloons and flowers to welcome her.
“Team #thequeen #fergusonfilms, I love you all so much. Thank you for today.”
The actress said it felt good to be back and she was ready to get more wins.
Two months after Shona’s death
Taking to Instagram exactly two month after Shona died, Connie shared a tribute post to Shona to express how tough it was for her to come to terms with his death.
“Two months. Today was a tough day. I needed a big hug from heaven. By His grace I managed to get through work, and I was reminded that His power is made perfect in weakness. Grateful for His love and mercy,” she wrote.
Learning to do the things they did together alone
Living without her best friend proved very difficult for Connie. The actress has resorted to resharing past memories made with her husband and father of her children.
In one Instagram post she shared a fond memory of the times he would visit her on set.
“I miss you. I miss your random visits to set. I miss you deliberately trying to annoy me. I miss you crushing on me all the time. I just miss you so much. I love you forever,” she wrote.
An international award leaves Connie proud of her late hubby
Continuing to inspire Connie and others from beyond the grave, Shona won the Best Lead in a TV Series award from the Hollywood and Prestigious African Awards.
Kings Of Joburg won three awards for Best Series in Africa, Best Supporting Actress, which went to actress Cindy Mahlangu, and Best Lead in a TV Series that went to the late Shona.
Connie took to her Instagram to share how proud she was of her husband for beating the odds.
“I am beyond elated for this win. Your passion, your drive, your creative genius and your undeniable talent went unrecognised for the longest time, but that never discouraged nor deterred you from your plans and vision for Ferguson Films.”
Counting her blessings
As she continues to live and trust God with her life and future, Connie often expressed her gratitude for the people who continue to help her smile and remember to live with joy.
She always counts having lived and loved Shona as one of her biggest blessings.
The business mogul has been very vocal about the kind of love she shared with her husband. A one-of-a-kind connection.
“Finding someone you can absolutely be yourself with, ridiculous, ‘stupid’, silly and everything in between is one of life’s greatest gifts. I have been so blessed. God loves me.”
