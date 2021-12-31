TIMELINE | Connie Ferguson’s 2021: Losing Shona and learning to live without him

In 2021, actress and media mogul Connie Ferguson had her worst nightmare become reality when she lost her husband of 20 years to Covid-19.

Since the world was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, death has been a constant unwelcome visitor. On July 31, after fighting for his life for a difficult 33 days, Mr Sho, as many affectionately called him, succumbed to complications related to Covid-19-related complications, changing life as Connie had come to know it.

South Africans and international fans of the couple were left devastated by Mr Sho’s death and mourned with Connie and her family. The first time she let the world in her completely changed world, all Connie could express was the disbelief that her best friend was gone.

In a recorded message to her late husband, Connie expressed how heartbroken she was.

“My love, my skatpie, never in a million years would I be in this position that I am today, speaking as I am today without your physical presence. Sho, I thought you and I were going to grow old together. That’s what I saw, that’s what I saw for us. That’s always been the dream,” she said.

“I never anticipated where we are today. God brought you into my life 20 years ago, and I anticipated another 20 years with you.”

Since then Connie has totally immersed herself in God’s word and His promises for her life. It is often said learning to live without a deceased loved one is the hardest part, and this is what Connie had to do from that fateful day in July.