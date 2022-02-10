TshisaLIVE

'I did not mean for things to get here between you and I' — Jub Jub apologises to Kelly Khumalo

10 February 2022 - 07:59 By Joy Mphande
Media personality Jub Jub has penned a public apology to singer Kelly Khumalo in the hopes of co-parenting with her.
Image: Via Jub Jub's Instagram

Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has extended an olive branch to Kelly Khumalo, saying he hopes they will reach a decision to co-parent while he works on himself. 

This comes after City Press reported that Moja Love's founder and CEO Aubrey Tau gave the Uyajola 99 presenter an ultimatum to apologise to Kelly Khumalo, for insinuating she uses “muti”, should he wish to return to the screen. 

Moja Love told TshisaLIVE they preferred not to comment on the reports and would issue a statement in due course.

However, in a statement released on his Instagram on Thursday Jub Jub said he wanted to apologise to Kelly for the comments, made during an interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG in December.

The media personality also raised eyebrows during the interview by playing a voice note he sent to Kelly, in the hope of dispelling claims he had never attempted to reach out to his son.

In his statement, Jub Jub said he hopes to reach a consensus with the singer to co-parent.

“I am hoping and most importantly praying that you and I will one day reach an amicable solution to co-parent our champ. All I beg for is an opportunity to be part of his life.

“You are the mother of my son and I have a lot of respect for you. In me trying to set the record straight about me being absent father to my son or me not caring or loving him, a lot of wrong happened in a short space of time during that interview.”

Jub Jub asked for his privacy as he is looking to undergo sensitivity classes and work on himself. 

Read the full statement below:

