Kuli Roberts was real, she was raw, but she was not perfect — that's why we loved her

The SA entertainment scene is no stranger to untimely losses, but the passing of showbiz stalwart Kuli Roberts came as a painful shock to many industry colleagues, followers, fans, friends and even haters this week.

Who was Kuli Roberts? Only one of the coolest, loudest and, often, scariest personalities in SA media.

She started as a journalist, like me, but her personality shined so bright, it was only a matter of time before she herself became the subject matter.

While growing up in Durban and watching the rise of Mzansi’s celebrity scene in the early 2000s in the press, I was always intrigued by Kuli’s feisty personality and wild red-carpet antics on TV.

So when I finally arrived in Johannesburg as a budding journalist, I tried my best to keep cool when actress Pam Andrews introduced me to her at a braai in 2006. The connection was instant and effortless, and I was initially puzzled by why this fabulous, feisty and famous black goddess would even bother with a shy, straight-off-the-bus white guy like me.

She was real, she kept it real, but she wasn’t perfect, and I appreciated that about her — no matter how raw.