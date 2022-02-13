'Alcohol was a way of escaping the reality of poverty & pain' — Drip founder Lekau Sehoana on going sober

Drip footwear founder Lekau Sehoana had his fans inspired after he shared a brief story of his life before he became a successful self-made entrepreneur.

Taking to Instagram recently, Lekau shared an old picture of himself, 21 years old and slumbering on the floor after a drunken night.

“Drunkard, poverty-stricken and hopeless. But a lover of fashion and the pop culture,” he wrote.

Lekau said he relied on alcohol to help him escape the harsh realities that he faced, until he decided to quit turning to the bottle.

“Alcohol has been a way of me escaping the harsh reality of poverty and pain. I hope you too turn your life around with whatever the devil you are facing, and make your dreams come true.”