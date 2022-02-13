'Alcohol was a way of escaping the reality of poverty & pain' — Drip founder Lekau Sehoana on going sober
Drip footwear founder Lekau Sehoana had his fans inspired after he shared a brief story of his life before he became a successful self-made entrepreneur.
Taking to Instagram recently, Lekau shared an old picture of himself, 21 years old and slumbering on the floor after a drunken night.
“Drunkard, poverty-stricken and hopeless. But a lover of fashion and the pop culture,” he wrote.
Lekau said he relied on alcohol to help him escape the harsh realities that he faced, until he decided to quit turning to the bottle.
“Alcohol has been a way of me escaping the harsh reality of poverty and pain. I hope you too turn your life around with whatever the devil you are facing, and make your dreams come true.”
Now sober and successful, Lekau is affiliated with renowned personalities and brands.
He has 18 stores around the country and is aiming to have 20 soon.
“It feels great to be this young and, after two years and six months, to own a brand that employs so many people. I think we are sitting at 115 employees right now.
“I have a huge responsibility; God forbid something goes wrong — what am I going to do with 115 people? That’s what pushes me, that we have to keep the jobs and keep the brand,” he told Sowetan in an interview last year.
Last year Lekau launched a collaboration with Cassper Nyovest: the 990 Roof of Fame sneaker range.
Though the sneaker had received mixed reviews on social media, it sells like hot cakes. Lekau says he's focused on improving and growing the business.
“For months we were working on the sneaker. I don't focus on and talk about the negatives because I'm trying to inspire kids. Whatever happens there [on social media] we see it, but that is not our business ... because we are running a business,” Lekau told TshisaLIVE.
“We have improved the business and don't just want to make quick cash. We want to create a brand South Africans can resonate with,” he says.
