From sneakers to TV gigs! Cassper Nyovest was in his bag in 2021
Cassper Nyovest is on a mission to become SA’s first hip-hop billionaire and has been working hard towards achieving that dream.
While the rapper is no stranger to breaking boundaries and making history in the entertainment industry, this year, his focus has on expanding his brand and exploring more business endeavours.
Being a father has also played a role in how much Cassper is inspired to leave a legacy.
Here are some of the boss moves he's made this year.
Liquor Brand
Cassper Nyovest made a big reveal this year when he announced he'll be launching his own liquor brand this summer which got him a nod from Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane.
“I would like to introduce to you Billiato, a taste of wealth. This is for the dreamers. The future billionaires. Here’s a toast to us. This summer is gonna be lit, This is all we gonna be drinking. Luxury,” Cassper said when making the announcement.
In an interview on YFM, Cassper said a renowned “alcohol guru” approached him to to embark on this venture and while they're launching one flavour they are looking to expand in future.
“We're launching with one flavour. One of the things I was thinking of making was a gin, and I was thinking of also making a vodka after some research I did. The vision is long-term,” he said.
Sneaker Line
In early July, Cassper Nyovest launched his first shoe line called The Root of Fame .990in collaboration with Drip and he's since launched different ranges.
“My fame didn’t matter for the first time in my life it was useless. I then asked myself how I can package this fame and sell it. I had to make a product that not only is associated with my name but gives people a taste of how it feels to be me. I had to dig deep into the roots, hence the name ‘The Root Of Fame',’” he told SowetanLIVE.
TV Presenting
While we've known Cassper as a rapper throughout his career, he ventured into television this year as a TV presenter on the second season of The Braai Show on SABC 1.
“Since there's no shows, we have to take other types of shows so it's my new job, first time presenting. I'm very nervous but I'm very keen to learn and explore and also connect with the market,” he wrote in a tweet before the premier.
While there was controversy surrounding the show because of him taking over from his longtime rival rapper AKA and fighting over the ownership of the show, fans have been impressed with his presenting skills.
International Performances
Cassper has been travelling beyond borders performing his amapiano hit singles and after being a part of the United Kingdom based amapiano festival, he now plans to sell out London’s popular live music arena, The O2 in future.
“I'm definitely going to sell out the O2 arena in a few years if not 2. That's my dream. I'm way too comfortable in SA. Time for a new challenge! This trip has been nothing but inspiring. It's also been motivating to see our growth from my first time performing in London.”