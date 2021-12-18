TshisaLIVE

From sneakers to TV gigs! Cassper Nyovest was in his bag in 2021

18 December 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
A look at the boss moves Cassper Nyovest embarked on in 2021.
A look at the boss moves Cassper Nyovest embarked on in 2021.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest is on a mission to become SA’s first hip-hop billionaire and has been working hard towards achieving that dream. 

While the rapper is no stranger to breaking boundaries and making history in the entertainment industry, this year, his focus has on expanding his brand and exploring more business endeavours.

Being a father has also played a role in how much Cassper is inspired to leave a legacy.

Here are some of the boss moves he's made this year.

Liquor Brand

Cassper Nyovest made a big reveal this year when he announced he'll be launching his own liquor brand this summer which got him a nod from Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane.

“I would like to introduce to you Billiato, a taste of wealth. This is for the dreamers. The future billionaires. Here’s a toast to us. This summer is gonna be lit, This is all we gonna be drinking. Luxury,” Cassper said when making the announcement. 

In an interview on YFM, Cassper said a renowned “alcohol guru” approached him to to embark on this venture and while they're launching one flavour they are looking to expand in future.

“We're launching with one flavour. One of the things I was thinking of making was a gin, and I was thinking of also making a vodka after some research I did. The vision is long-term,” he said.

Sneaker Line 

In early July, Cassper Nyovest launched his first shoe line called The Root of Fame .990in collaboration with Drip and he's since launched different ranges.

“My fame didn’t matter for the first time in my life it was useless. I then asked myself how I can package this fame and sell it. I had to make a product that not only is associated with my name but gives people a taste of how it feels to be me. I had to dig deep into the roots, hence the name ‘The Root Of Fame',’” he told SowetanLIVE.

TV Presenting

While we've known Cassper as a rapper throughout his career, he ventured into television this year as a TV presenter on the second season of The Braai Show on SABC 1.

“Since there's no shows, we have to take other types of shows so it's my new job, first time presenting. I'm very nervous but I'm very keen to learn and explore and also connect with the market,” he wrote in a tweet before the premier.

While there was controversy surrounding the show because of him taking over from his longtime rival rapper AKA and fighting over the ownership of the show, fans have been impressed with his presenting skills.

International Performances

Cassper has been travelling beyond borders performing his amapiano hit singles and after being a part of the United Kingdom based amapiano festival, he now plans to sell out London’s popular live music arena, The O2 in future.

“I'm definitely going to sell out the O2 arena in a few years if not 2. That's my dream. I'm way too comfortable in SA. Time for a new challenge! This trip has been nothing but inspiring. It's also been motivating to see our growth from my first time performing in London.”

SA reacts to Cassper's 'The Braai Show' struggling to surpass AKA season's 2.8-million viewers

Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest's 'Braai Show' having lower ratings than AKA's first season.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

#HumbleBrag Cassper claims 'he made it OK' for rappers to do amapiano

"I was the first one, I had the first hit with amapiano as a rapper," Cassper flexed.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

LOL! Here's why Cassper is convinced his 990 sneaker can 'save SA hip hop'

Cassper Nyovest says his sneaker could save SA hip hop after it supposedly prevented Anele Mdoda's foot from being severely hurt.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | DJ Black Coffee and R3m+ ride: Inside Cassper’s house party TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Inside Enhle-Mbali Mlotshwa's luxurious X-mas slumber party TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Sneziey Msomi’s traditional wedding ceremony TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | A look inside actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi’s lush birthday luncheon TshisaLIVE
  5. Tears and 'Gwede's suit'- Mzansi shocked by Andile Mpisane's 'engagement' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating