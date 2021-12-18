From sneakers to TV gigs! Cassper Nyovest was in his bag in 2021

Cassper Nyovest is on a mission to become SA’s first hip-hop billionaire and has been working hard towards achieving that dream.

While the rapper is no stranger to breaking boundaries and making history in the entertainment industry, this year, his focus has on expanding his brand and exploring more business endeavours.

Being a father has also played a role in how much Cassper is inspired to leave a legacy.

Here are some of the boss moves he's made this year.