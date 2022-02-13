TshisaLIVE

‘I wish I could take a gap year from adulting’ — Lamiez Holworthy

13 February 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Lamiez Holworthy wishes she could take a break from adulting
DJ Lamiez Holworthy wishes she could take a break from adulting
Image: Instagram/Lamiez Holworthy

Adulting is a tricky business and Lamiez Holworthy wishes she could take a break from it — for a year, to be exact.

The Metro FM radio jock recently took to Twitter to share how being an adult is hard, and her followers couldn't help but agree. 

She didn't get into the nitty gritty of what was making her feel this way.

"Being an adult is hard. I wish I could take a gap year from adulting."

Taking to social media a month ago, Lamiez lamented the fact that she was physically and mentally exhausted, and hinted at taking two weeks off work.

"I’m mentally and physically drained. I need at least two weeks to recharge and rest," she wrote.

She is not the only one who thinks adulting is no walk in the park. In 2021 social media influencer and Youtuber Mihlali Ndamase admitted one of the hardest parts of “adulting” was that you had to maintain composure when things didn't go your way.

Mihlali said the fact that you couldn't cry and throw a tantrum to get out of a messy situation was the pits.

Being an adult sucks. When things you have no control over happen, you can’t cry or throw a tantrum in that moment. Just have to fix it and move on,” she said.

READ MORE

Lamiez taking time off due to fatigue: ‘I’m mentally and emotionally drained’

"I’m mentally and physically drained."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Mihlali Ndamase says 'being an adult sucks', and tweeps agree

"I’ve mastered holding in my tears till I’m alone, can’t catch me slipping in front of abantu," Mihlali said.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kuli Roberts was real, she was raw, but she was not perfect — that's why we ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘It’s as if I never existed and never did what I did in this industry’ — A last ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 'This is my f**king house' — Inside Makhadzi's 'R4m' crib TshisaLIVE
  4. Those close to Kuli Roberts 'won’t be drawn on speculation’ around her death TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I'm okay, I still smile and laugh'- Tsholofelo Matshaba remembers her husband ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022