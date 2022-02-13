‘I wish I could take a gap year from adulting’ — Lamiez Holworthy
Adulting is a tricky business and Lamiez Holworthy wishes she could take a break from it — for a year, to be exact.
The Metro FM radio jock recently took to Twitter to share how being an adult is hard, and her followers couldn't help but agree.
She didn't get into the nitty gritty of what was making her feel this way.
"Being an adult is hard. I wish I could take a gap year from adulting."
Being an adult is hard.— 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) February 9, 2022
I wish I could take a gap year from adulting. 😫
Taking to social media a month ago, Lamiez lamented the fact that she was physically and mentally exhausted, and hinted at taking two weeks off work.
"I’m mentally and physically drained. I need at least two weeks to recharge and rest," she wrote.
She is not the only one who thinks adulting is no walk in the park. In 2021 social media influencer and Youtuber Mihlali Ndamase admitted one of the hardest parts of “adulting” was that you had to maintain composure when things didn't go your way.
Mihlali said the fact that you couldn't cry and throw a tantrum to get out of a messy situation was the pits.
“Being an adult sucks. When things you have no control over happen, you can’t cry or throw a tantrum in that moment. Just have to fix it and move on,” she said.
Being an adult sucks. When things you have no control over happen, you can’t cry or throw a tantrum in that moment. Just have to fix it and move on 😅— Mihlali Ndamase 🤍 (@mihlalii_n) May 25, 2021
