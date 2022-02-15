SNAPS | Inside Bonang Matheba’s star-studded Valentine’s Day luncheon

In 2021, Sunday Times reported Bonang found herself embroiled in a multimillion-rand fight over her sparkling wine brand House of BNG, which her camp claimed she was muscled out of by her former agency.

Bonang announced she had terminated her contract with CSA and had taken legal action against the global agency, saying she had “instructed my lawyers to investigate the possibility of criminal conduct by the company and its representatives”.

CSA Global hit back at Bonang's accusations, dismissing them as without merit and accusing her or telling half-truths about the situation. In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, CSA reiterated their earlier statement with regards to the matter.

“Per our statement issued, Ms Matheba is in breach of multiple contracts with some clients as she has been absent to these brands, and indeed her own, for the past six months. The matter is with our legal team, who are awaiting a response to letters sent to Ms Matheba's lawyer.”

The matter is ongoing.

Even though Bonang hasn't spoken publicly about the fight since then, the media personality tagged one of the CSA directors on Twitter, telling him to get ready after she won her case against vlogger Rea Gopane earlier this month.