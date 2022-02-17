TshisaLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Kuli Roberts gets buried in intimate funeral ceremony

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
17 February 2022 - 09:07

Family and close friends of beloved public figure Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts will say their final goodbyes to their mother, sister, daughter and friend on Thursday at a private ceremony in Johannesburg.

The 49-year-old star died last Wednesday, after apparently suffering a seizure on the set of a shoot.

The intimate ceremony, which will be live streamed from 9am to 12pm, will serve as the final chance for Kuli's family and friends to bid the colourful personality farewell, as she will be taken to her final resting place.

Both the Roberts and the Mboya family have thanked SA for the outpouring of love since Kuli's death, saying they are “are deeply thankful for the immense support from across the nation over the past few days.

The funeral service follows the emotionally-charged memorial service that took place at the Birchwood Hotel on Wednesday to celebrate her life. 

Former Trending SA hosts Nina Hastie and Shaka Sisulu steered the memorial ship with Nina saying Kuli wouldn't have wanted a “conventional memorial”.

Hlubi Mboya-Arnold read a letter from Kuli's two children who called this time in their lives “the worst”. She also asked people to accept that her sister is gone and not regret anything because Kuli wouldn't have wanted to leave anyone with regrets.

“Let's just let her go because she needs to rest and we all know that ...”

“You gave my sister so much love. In that tiny body of hers she held the worst and the best of us,” Hlubi said, putting on a brave face.

Kuli will be laid to rest on Thursday in a private ceremony in Johannesburg.
