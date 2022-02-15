Zola Hashatsi hurt that SA only gives 'praise and respect' to dead icons

Actor Zola Hashatsi has shunned people's sudden praise for Kuli Roberts now that she's no longer around.

The media personality died on February 10 while on the set shooting a new show.

Zola who has been sharing various memories of Kuli since her passing on his timeline, said he was unimpressed with how people were acknowledging the media personality's strides in the entertainment industry only now.

“It’s only when you dead that this country gives you praise and respect. This country breaks its best,” he wrote.