‘They won’t pay me my worth’ — Linda Majola on why he's been turning down some jobs

Tik Tok sensation and The Wife actor Linda Majola is not interested in bargaining for his worth when he looks for jobs.

Taking to Instagram he posted a satirical video, but it had some truth bombs in it.

In the clip he explains the logic behind why he won't lower the bar on offers for his services as a creative.

“Just because my work is not tangible doesn't [mean] it's not important. Let's normalise paying for intangible goods and services as well.”

He revealed he would rather settle for the little work he has than be paid less than what he thinks he deserves.

“I’ve had to turn down many jobs because they refuse to pay me my worth. Rather stay with what I have than settle for crumbs.”

Watch full video below: