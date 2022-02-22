Mome says Tol A** Mo’s love inspired ‘Mome’s Depth of Black Love’ book
Mome Mahlangu is gushing about her hubby of more than 10 years, Tol A** Mo, for his unwavering support through their marriage.
Taking to Instagram, Mome penned a lengthy post of gratitude to her husband, recalling her experiences as a daughter-in-law who has been through the most in her marriage.
In the post, Mome went on to reveal the hell she went through suffering among other things miscarriages and the mental and emotional trauma she has now healed from.
“Your love for me is warming daily even through challenges we soldier on cause only we know our journey spiritually and emotionally with all challenges .This journey changed my life for the better to be with my soul mate and for the worse to go through in-law abuse to be diagnosed with what could have been chronic disease but I knelt down more than I cried and I thank you @tolassmothegamer for being my every source of strength through the stomps, losses (miscarriages, emotional and mental trauma of being cursed to fail at this marriage by in-laws).”
She said she chose to protect her mental health and it helped her embark on a new career path.
“I tried raising these issues with them but they ignored me and I told my husband that on the 10th year of our marriage I will seal and deliver a special project for women across the world, Then after the 1st season of Mo&mome I was seen as the evil wife for keeping quiet and not say a word on them but viewers assumed I’m evil that’s why they don’t want me. I almost lost my life.”
In a separate Instagram post she shared with her followers that the hardships inspired her to pen a book called Mome's Depth of Black Love which she said was like a bible for women across generations.
