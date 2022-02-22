Mome says Tol A** Mo’s love inspired ‘Mome’s Depth of Black Love’ book

Mome Mahlangu is gushing about her hubby of more than 10 years, Tol A** Mo, for his unwavering support through their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Mome penned a lengthy post of gratitude to her husband, recalling her experiences as a daughter-in-law who has been through the most in her marriage.

In the post, Mome went on to reveal the hell she went through suffering among other things miscarriages and the mental and emotional trauma she has now healed from.

“Your love for me is warming daily even through challenges we soldier on cause only we know our journey spiritually and emotionally with all challenges .This journey changed my life for the better to be with my soul mate and for the worse to go through in-law abuse to be diagnosed with what could have been chronic disease but I knelt down more than I cried and I thank you @tolassmothegamer for being my every source of strength through the stomps, losses (miscarriages, emotional and mental trauma of being cursed to fail at this marriage by in-laws).”