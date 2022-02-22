Lifestyle

WATCH | Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida relaunches ‘Mindful Mondays’

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
22 February 2022 - 14:00
Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has helped many with her 'Mindful Mondays' conversations.
Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has helped many with her 'Mindful Mondays' conversations.
Image: SUPPLIED

Don't have time to read? Listen to the TL;DR summary below, provided by the writer.

After a brief hiatus, beauty queen Shudufhadzo Musida has resumed her Mindful Mondays feature aimed at normalising conversations about mental health.

Musida launched the platform shortly after being crowned Miss SA 2020.

She has used it to address mental health topics and kicked off its return last week.

In this week's episode, the second since its return, Musida spoke to clinical psychologist Penny Mathumba about the stigmas around suicide.

“Through this space we will continue to share stories, listen and continue the journey towards mental health and wellbeing,” Musida said about the series.

The initiative is hosted by Musida in conjunction with the SA Depression and Anxiety Group and the Miss SA pageant.

Musida was praised for the platform at the Miss World pageant last year, scoring a prestigious Beauty with a Purpose award.

“I am thrilled to announce we have won Beauty with a Purpose along with five other incredible projects,” the beauty queen announced on social media.

She said it had been a long journey to help people find their inner strength.

“When I stood on the Miss SA stage more than a year ago I pledged to start a mindful movement, and over the past year we did just that. Through Mindful Mondays and Shudu finds her Magic we have created a space for so many to share their stories, to listen, to learn and start the journey towards mental health and wellbeing.

“I keep using the word ‘we’ because it was us and you (reading this) who built this. Without your constant support and commitment to this movement none of this would’ve been possible. I am humbled to have been chosen as a vessel by sharing my story with the world, and if it touched only one person and made them realise they were not alone then it will all have been worth it.”

READ MORE:

Miss World postponed, but Shudu still a winner

Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida may not have walked the ramp on Friday morning at the Miss World pageant, but she won a prestigious prize at the ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Shudufhadzo Musida lets us in on the significance of her Miss World gown

Miss World contestants wore their different national gowns to showcase local designs from their respective countries.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

‘I know I’ve fulfilled my purpose,’ says Shudufhadzo Musida

As she hands over her crown, outgoing Miss SA is thrilled she’s been able to help destigmatise mental health issues.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

WATCH | Bullied for being different, Miss SA now walks tall — with a crown to boot

Winning the Miss SA title has been a personal victory for the woman who was teased throughout school for being 'too dark and too skinny'
Lifestyle
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bushveld town in thrall as Tom Cruise choppers in Lifestyle
  2. ASPASIA KARRAS | Kanye's grand Valentine's gesture to Kim was a super ... Lifestyle
  3. Fabulous mix of contradictions, a force of nature: The inimitable Kuli Roberts Lifestyle
  4. Lawyer to represent SA at Mrs Universe finals in South Korea Lifestyle
  5. Learn to breathe through your nose — even if you have to tape your mouth shut Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime