WATCH | Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida relaunches ‘Mindful Mondays’

“Through this space we will continue to share stories, listen and continue the journey towards mental health and wellbeing,” Musida said about the series.

The initiative is hosted by Musida in conjunction with the SA Depression and Anxiety Group and the Miss SA pageant.

Musida was praised for the platform at the Miss World pageant last year, scoring a prestigious Beauty with a Purpose award.

“I am thrilled to announce we have won Beauty with a Purpose along with five other incredible projects,” the beauty queen announced on social media.

She said it had been a long journey to help people find their inner strength.

“When I stood on the Miss SA stage more than a year ago I pledged to start a mindful movement, and over the past year we did just that. Through Mindful Mondays and Shudu finds her Magic we have created a space for so many to share their stories, to listen, to learn and start the journey towards mental health and wellbeing.

“I keep using the word ‘we’ because it was us and you (reading this) who built this. Without your constant support and commitment to this movement none of this would’ve been possible. I am humbled to have been chosen as a vessel by sharing my story with the world, and if it touched only one person and made them realise they were not alone then it will all have been worth it.”