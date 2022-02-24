TshisaLIVE

The life and times of Riky Rick

SNAPS | Riky Rick: The beautiful man, the style icon, the culture leader

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
24 February 2022 - 18:00

'Rest easy Boss Zonke' — Tributes pour in for late rapper Riky Rick

"Riky Rick was really a quality human at every encounter," said Pearl Thusi.
1 day ago

Cassper Nyovest trends after swapping his profile picture with one of Riky Rick

Cassper Nyovest is heartbroken over the death of his former friend, rapper Riky Rick.
5 hours ago

‘Put your phone down and start living’ — Remembering a friend and idol Riky Rick

Even as he stood at the centre of a glorious new age of SA hip-hop, Riky was constantly deflecting his rising cult status to bring the spotlight on ...
11 hours ago

Malema mourns Riky Rick: 'We did not listen to your loud whisper'

"We thought we still had time and, unfortunately, we are now too late to intervene," said Malema.
9 hours ago
