The life and times of Riky Rick
SNAPS | Riky Rick: The beautiful man, the style icon, the culture leader
Chrizelda Kekana
Entertainment reporter
24 February 2022 - 18:00
'Rest easy Boss Zonke' — Tributes pour in for late rapper Riky Rick
"Riky Rick was really a quality human at every encounter," said Pearl Thusi.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
Cassper Nyovest trends after swapping his profile picture with one of Riky Rick
Cassper Nyovest is heartbroken over the death of his former friend, rapper Riky Rick.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago
‘Put your phone down and start living’ — Remembering a friend and idol Riky Rick
Even as he stood at the centre of a glorious new age of SA hip-hop, Riky was constantly deflecting his rising cult status to bring the spotlight on ...
TshisaLIVE
11 hours ago
Malema mourns Riky Rick: 'We did not listen to your loud whisper'
"We thought we still had time and, unfortunately, we are now too late to intervene," said Malema.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago
