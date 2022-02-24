TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest trends after swapping his profile picture with one of Riky Rick

24 February 2022 - 13:02 By Joy Mphande
Cassper Nyovest honours Riky Rick on social media after his passing.
Cassper Nyovest honours Riky Rick on social media after his passing.
Image: Instagram

As celebrities shared tributes to the late rapper Ricky Rick on social media on Wednesday, many tweeps camped on his former friend Cassper Nyovest's Twitter page to see how he would choose to publicly react to the news.

Riky Rick died on Wednesday morning.

Riky Rick’s family ask for prayers and privacy as they confirm his death

"The family has not appointed a spokesperson at this point and ask that you please keep them in your prayers."
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Cassper Nyovest swapped his Twitter profile picture with one of Rick Rick.

Seemingly speechless, the rapper also shared a video of the late rapper singing the chorus of Venom's recently released single Sondela which he featured on — with a broken heart emoji as the caption.

Cassper Nyovest's Twitter profile picture.
Cassper Nyovest's Twitter profile picture.
Image: Twitter/ Cassper Nyovest

Cassper and Riky enjoyed a long-standing bromance publicly and privately until news of their relationship fallout came to light in 2019.

An old interview of Cassper on YFM‘s The Banques And Venom Show resurfaced on Wednesday, where the rapper was reminiscent about how Riky Rick was loyal to him when they were still on good terms and hoped to one day make amends.

“I can’t even slap n*ggas for my goddam self ... He slapped this guy and the story never came out, it just stayed between us. I searched on Twitter ... No-one knows about this sh*t and that’s one of the dope things Riky ever done for me. He’s a f*cking dope guy,” Cassper said.

“The Riky one is very sad, that was my brother, and I keep saying that it hurts because I never thought there’d be a day where I don’t speak to Riky. And what hurts more is that I never thought there would be a day where I don’t want to speak to Riky.” 

In another interview, Riky Rick also opened up about his feud with Cassper saying he wished it never went public and that he wished they were still good friends. 

“It’s an f**k up cause I would love to be good, I would love for it to be OK and I’ve communicated that many times. I feel like for him to do that record where he said that it’s not about anyone or whatever, for him to do that record, he needed to do that record, I accept that,” he said.

READ MORE

Riky Rick opens up again about his beef with Cassper: I would love to be on good terms with him

There might be a Riky Rick and Cassper Nyovest reunion on the horizon.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

AKA praises 'his friend' Riky Rick for new songs & takes jabs at Cassper

AKA spent his whole weekend on Twitter and y'all know what that mean mos? Clapbacks, subtweets and tons of content!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Cassper and Riky reunion? They share a picture together but Cassper shuts down collab suggestions

Hade! Cassper and Riky fans - there's no sign of a renewed bromance brewing here
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Fans ask Cassper to 'introspect' on why he keeps losing friends

According to Cassper, people with great destinies don't really have "friends"
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA rapper Riky Rick has died, aged 34 TshisaLIVE
  2. Sello Maake kaNcube sets record straight on 'shares fight' with ex-wife TshisaLIVE
  3. 'You continue to make us proud': Ndlozi gushes over Mmabatho Montsho after ... TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Like our tyres disappear in potholes’ — Mbalula dragged for saying Sho Madjozi ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Wu Assassins’ love sees Pearl Thusi reflect on pain she hid for two years TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...