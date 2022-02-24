Cassper Nyovest trends after swapping his profile picture with one of Riky Rick
As celebrities shared tributes to the late rapper Ricky Rick on social media on Wednesday, many tweeps camped on his former friend Cassper Nyovest's Twitter page to see how he would choose to publicly react to the news.
Riky Rick died on Wednesday morning.
Cassper Nyovest swapped his Twitter profile picture with one of Rick Rick.
Seemingly speechless, the rapper also shared a video of the late rapper singing the chorus of Venom's recently released single Sondela which he featured on — with a broken heart emoji as the caption.
Cassper and Riky enjoyed a long-standing bromance publicly and privately until news of their relationship fallout came to light in 2019.
An old interview of Cassper on YFM‘s The Banques And Venom Show resurfaced on Wednesday, where the rapper was reminiscent about how Riky Rick was loyal to him when they were still on good terms and hoped to one day make amends.
“I can’t even slap n*ggas for my goddam self ... He slapped this guy and the story never came out, it just stayed between us. I searched on Twitter ... No-one knows about this sh*t and that’s one of the dope things Riky ever done for me. He’s a f*cking dope guy,” Cassper said.
“The Riky one is very sad, that was my brother, and I keep saying that it hurts because I never thought there’d be a day where I don’t speak to Riky. And what hurts more is that I never thought there would be a day where I don’t want to speak to Riky.”
Had to go back to this interview Ricky was a real one my condolences Don @casspernyovest#casspernyovest#djtira#rickyrick pic.twitter.com/Hk1ZeQyJxL— Malcolm🌐 (@Malcolmlarenzo) February 23, 2022
In another interview, Riky Rick also opened up about his feud with Cassper saying he wished it never went public and that he wished they were still good friends.
“It’s an f**k up cause I would love to be good, I would love for it to be OK and I’ve communicated that many times. I feel like for him to do that record where he said that it’s not about anyone or whatever, for him to do that record, he needed to do that record, I accept that,” he said.
