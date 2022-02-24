Cassper Nyovest trends after swapping his profile picture with one of Riky Rick

Cassper and Riky enjoyed a long-standing bromance publicly and privately until news of their relationship fallout came to light in 2019.

An old interview of Cassper on YFM‘s The Banques And Venom Show resurfaced on Wednesday, where the rapper was reminiscent about how Riky Rick was loyal to him when they were still on good terms and hoped to one day make amends.

“I can’t even slap n*ggas for my goddam self ... He slapped this guy and the story never came out, it just stayed between us. I searched on Twitter ... No-one knows about this sh*t and that’s one of the dope things Riky ever done for me. He’s a f*cking dope guy,” Cassper said.

“The Riky one is very sad, that was my brother, and I keep saying that it hurts because I never thought there’d be a day where I don’t speak to Riky. And what hurts more is that I never thought there would be a day where I don’t want to speak to Riky.”