Candy Tsa Mandebele survives car accident — blames potholes
Musician and actress Candy Tsa Mandebele is grateful she escaped unharmed after she was involved in a car accident.
The actress blamed a puncture on the potholes on roads all over Mzansi.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Candy shared visuals of her car after the accident.
“Oh Lord I thank you for your protection as we all know we can always replace the material things but life comes first. Potholes on national and local roads still the same,” she wrote.
Singer Mpumi Somandla recently took to Instagram to share she was grateful she escaped with her life after a car accident.
“This too shall pass. Thank you God. Be safe guys. Drive carefully out there guys. Thank God we are all safe,” she wrote.
Artists including rapper Blxckie and Dr Malinga have also shared how they came close to being killed while on the road during the festive season.
Blxckie took to his social media to detail the accident he was involved in while driving from Lesotho to Johannesburg.
“When we arrived in Bloemfontein, which is over halfway to Jozi, one of the front tyres got a puncture and the car goes out of control and skids onto the side of the road.”
"Getting that punctured tyre switched took a big chunk out of our time and, even worse, one of the front tyres popped as soon as we got into Jozi.”
He says one of the tyres got a puncture leading to the driver losing control of the car. No one was injured he concludes. pic.twitter.com/so4urB9gJP
Dr Malinga is also grateful to be alive after cheating death while driving to a gig.
“Hey guys, I nearly died. I was driving from Motetema and then going to my resort in Soshanguvhe. I was driving from Motswako Lounge because I was performing there. Some guy entered from nowhere. I tried to hold my brakes but just like that, accident. My car spun but I'm still alive.”
