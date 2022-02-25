Candy Tsa Mandebele survives car accident — blames potholes

Musician and actress Candy Tsa Mandebele is grateful she escaped unharmed after she was involved in a car accident.

The actress blamed a puncture on the potholes on roads all over Mzansi.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Candy shared visuals of her car after the accident.

“Oh Lord I thank you for your protection as we all know we can always replace the material things but life comes first. Potholes on national and local roads still the same,” she wrote.