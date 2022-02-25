Pearl Thusi, Tamia Mpisane slam trolls joining the 'preach kindness' trend
Actress Pearl Thusi and Andile Mpisane's wife Tamia have spoken up about the "abusive" nature of social media, especially the fake "kindness" everyone seems to get behind after their trolling led to people losing their lives or getting hurt.
The death of rapper Riky Rick on Wednesday evoked conversations about mental health and the effects of trolls on social media.
In a series of Twitter posts, Pearl Thusi recalled her experiences of cyberbullying and urged people to report accounts that were tyrants on social media spewing hatred.
“When the bullying happens, I for one can say I’ve heard seriously dark thoughts and I’m still not sure how I survived and overcame them. Mainly it’s knowing that people who say hurtful things are usually in a darker place where no-one matters, including themselves.” she wrote.
“Guys, report accounts that are abusive. The same way you cancel people in the industry. Let’s protect each other. Complaining will change nothing.”
Andile Mpisane's wife Tamia took to her Instagram stories sharing her views on how people only cared about spreading kindness after a tragedy.
In a lengthy post, Tamia said she had become conscious of the company she keeps to keep positive people in her life.
“I've learned to surround myself with kind-hearted individuals and block out the peanut gallery, because people never really practise what they preach anyway.
“It's rare to come across nice individuals on social media, and when you do, keep them close in your circles, because if people aren't trying to cancel you because they dislike you, they bully you ... Nothing bores me more than this 'preach kindness' trend, because you guys aren't kind always. Just a bunch of keyboard warriors waiting for your next victim.”
