Pearl Thusi, Tamia Mpisane slam trolls joining the 'preach kindness' trend

Andile Mpisane's wife Tamia took to her Instagram stories sharing her views on how people only cared about spreading kindness after a tragedy.

In a lengthy post, Tamia said she had become conscious of the company she keeps to keep positive people in her life.

“I've learned to surround myself with kind-hearted individuals and block out the peanut gallery, because people never really practise what they preach anyway.

“It's rare to come across nice individuals on social media, and when you do, keep them close in your circles, because if people aren't trying to cancel you because they dislike you, they bully you ... Nothing bores me more than this 'preach kindness' trend, because you guys aren't kind always. Just a bunch of keyboard warriors waiting for your next victim.”