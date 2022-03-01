TshisaLIVE

'Let peace reign' — Rappers Reason and Flex Rabanyan end their feud

01 March 2022 - 13:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Reason and Flex Rabayan bury their three -year long feud.
As Mzansi gears up to lay Riky Rick to rest, he has done one more good deed for the culture from the grave.

Rappers Reason and Flex Rabanyan have buried the hatchet after their feud that has lasted for more than three years.

The pair had a go at each other on social media over Flex's tweet in which he claimed he paid payola to a Metro FM employee and his song never got any air play. Reason reacted to the post saying he was worried about him and this sparked a feud.

Flex then threw insults at Reason and later made a diss track titled For Whatever Reason.

Taking to Twitter, Reason shared with his followers that he missed Flex's apology that he shared on his socials in January.

“I completely missed your apology @1Rabayeezy . Thank you. We good.”

Before that Reason on Sunday said he wanted to squash his beef with Flex.

“RIky’s death got me thinking that maybe it’s time to squash my beef with that other broer. Starting to feel like it’s not worth it to harbour bad energy till one of us dies. I mean. We ain’t gotta be friends. But we don’t need to be enemies neither.”

When tweeting this Reason was not aware that Vuzu's The Hustle winner Flex had already held out an olive branch to him in an attempt to squash the beef.

Flex Rabanyane apologises to Reason for disrespecting him

"I'm not one to continuously apply pressure that might kill my fellow brother."
The Hustle’s Flex Rabanyan sells car prize: I’m broke, broke, broke

Flex blew R250k in one month thanks to 'new money syndrome'
Ouch ! 4 hurtful quotes from Flex Rabanyane's diss track for Reason

Flex pulled a Pusha T and involved Reason's baby mama Loot Love in his diss track
