'Let peace reign' — Rappers Reason and Flex Rabanyan end their feud

As Mzansi gears up to lay Riky Rick to rest, he has done one more good deed for the culture from the grave.

Rappers Reason and Flex Rabanyan have buried the hatchet after their feud that has lasted for more than three years.

The pair had a go at each other on social media over Flex's tweet in which he claimed he paid payola to a Metro FM employee and his song never got any air play. Reason reacted to the post saying he was worried about him and this sparked a feud.

Flex then threw insults at Reason and later made a diss track titled For Whatever Reason.

Taking to Twitter, Reason shared with his followers that he missed Flex's apology that he shared on his socials in January.