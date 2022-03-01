TshisaLIVE

‘Those who speak ill of me are only encouraging me to do more’ — LaConco

01 March 2022 - 12:30 By Joy Mphande
Nonkanyiso Conco says she's motivated by her haters.
Image: Facebook

Real Housewives of Durban star Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco has expressed her gratitude for the unwavering support she has received from her fans.

The reality TV star has found herself on Mzansi's trends list as trolls have been bashing her for constantly butting heads with Thobile “MaKhumalo” Mseleku on the show.

“Appreciation post. God, I can feel you giving me an experience of who you are. The more I rest in you the greater it is. I’m grateful for it all, thank you my redeemer,” she wrote when roughly translated to English.

“My genuine friends who have supported my business may be increased. May it shine on you for doing good for me. Your love humbles me and motivates me. I am proud to have someone like you,” she wrote.

LaConco said she was not fazed by social media trolls as they only made her stronger.

“Those who speak ill of me, you are strengthening me. My foundation of life is getting stronger and the creator will continue to show you I am his,” she said.

Appreciation Post! God I can feel you giving me and experience of who you are, the more I rest in you the greater it is....

Posted by _laconco on Sunday, February 27, 2022

While being on television was never part of LaConco's plans, her first stint on reality TV has catapulted her career.

She has done radio presenting on Vuma FM ventured into TV presenting on the Mzansi Magic family show Ingan'Yam.

