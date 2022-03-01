Malusi Gigaba on Riky Rick’s death: ‘We should’ve read the signs and listened to your warnings'
As the country bids farewell to musician and fashion enthusiast Riky Rick, former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba says this day could have been avoided if people had read the signs and listened more intently to the warnings.
Family, friends and industry colleagues of the late rapper, whose real name was Rikhado Makhado, said their final goodbyes on Tuesday at a private funeral ceremony in Johannesburg.
The Boss Zonke hitmaker died last Wednesday at age 34. In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, his family asked for privacy and prayers.
“RIP Makhado. We should’ve read the signs and listened more intently to your warnings. This day could’ve been avoided.
“May God bless your family and may the high heavens receive your beautiful soul graciously and grant you eternal rest,” said Malusi.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said he was heartbroken by the news of Riky's death, while transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the late rapper “left us empty and wrecked”.
A memorial service for the hitmaker will take place on Friday at 10am. The tribute will be livestreamed.
The hip-hop industry has been hit the hardest with many rappers hailing Riky for his pioneering spirit, fashion and street cred that opened doors for upcoming MCs.
Riky Rick burst into mainstream fame with his platinum-certified album Family Values in 2015 after making a name for himself and asserting his influence in SA hip-hop culture for several years behind the scenes.
He gifted the world with hit songs including Amantombazane, Boss Zonke and Sidlukotini.
One of his greatest achievements, in addition to his musical legacy, is the establishment of Cotton Festival, which was due to make a comeback in 2022 after taking a hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Boss Zonke. Thank you for being a catalyst for change. Thank you for pioneering with love.
“Thank you for being a cultural innovator and a way maker for the next generation. We miss you already. Cotton Eaters don’t die, We multiply. Rest in Power,” wrote the festival's team.
