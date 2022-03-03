'I think it's time to give up on this' — Unimpressed fans react to 'The Wife'

When season two of The Wife kicked off viewers were confident the Zandile and Nkosana love story was going to rock their world, especially after the visible on-screen chemistry between the lead actors.

The recent episodes have proved otherwise. The storyline left some fans of the show shook.

Tweeps have mixed reactions, with some planning to write off the telenovela because they are in a daze with the storyline.

Fans took to Twitter and shared their reviews of this week's three episodes.

“This #thewifeshowmax is not the one we ordered. I think I'll stop watching now. The storyline is all over. The Zulu broes ain't so smart any more, how can they not suspect their no. 1 enemy whenever things go south. Time frame is a mess. Zandile storyline isn't interesting.”

Produced by Stained Glass, season 1 of The Wife opened to rave reviews in November 2021, becoming the most watched launch on Showmax ever.

One viewer wrote a scathing note to the producers.

“You will forever be remembered as that production company that failed to bring our very own love stories to life . This series if done right had the potential to be internationally recognised.”