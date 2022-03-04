TshisaLIVE

Sealed with a kiss! AKA & Nadia Nakai confirm their relationship with raunchy video

04 March 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
AKA and Nadia Nakai confirm dating rumours.
Image: Instagram/ Nadia Nakai/ AKA

Rappers Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Naida Nakai have seemingly confirmed romance rumours. 

The two stars took to Instagram sharing a gif video of them sharing a kiss while out at Orthodox VIP Lounge in Johannesburg on Thursday evening. 

“Mega 2 mega” they both captioned the post.

Mzansi were glad to hear of the news sending them well-wishes. 

For months, fans have been speculating that the two rappers were in a relationship as they were spotted on various occasions together. From a Safari getaway, to going out at clubs.

Nadia was previously romantically linked to American rapper Vic Mensa, revealed their relationship had come to an end during an interview with Lasizwe Dambuza on his YouTube show, Truth or Drink.

“We broke up, but it's fine, it doesn’t matter,” she said. 

AKA's fairytale ending was unfortunately put on halt after the tragic death of his fiancée Anele 'Nelli' Tembe in April 2021 after their engagement in February.

The rapper has expressed his grief in a song called Tears Run Dry which he released on Nelli's birthday, October 11.

“Every day I pray for her, myself and our families. I will never be the same person I was ... but I will do the best I can with the gift and opportunity of life that I still have left,” he wrote on an Instagram post. 


