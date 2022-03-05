Gigi Lamayne wants to help a lucky student by paying all tuition fees
Rapper Gigi Lamayne has taken to her socials and shared that she intends to help students in need by making their dreams come true.
Taking to Twitter she recently announced she was considering helping a student get a higher education by footing his or her fees for a year. She shared with her followers that she wants to fund one person's studies in 2022, with the possibilities of helping more than one.
“I'm looking to pay for somebody's university admission. Hit me up.”
In her mentions, tweeps were ready with suggestions for a benefit concert for students in need.
“We can have a social account under educational organisation that we give a name like Gigi Education Fund. Each year the concert takes place and every celebrity contributes whatever they have from a minimum of R100. Each ticket bought by fans contributes R50 to the scheme,” wrote one tweep.
The rapper tweeted that she was heartbroken she couldn't help everyone.
“I’ll go through as many as I can. I’m so sorry for those I won’t be able to assist. I pray God grants me an idea so big I could make money just for this cause annually.”
TshisaLIVE reached out to Gigi for comment, and at the time of publication she had not come back to us. This article will be updated when new information is available.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in an interview recently, Gigi revealed she was excited about wrapping up her album in which she has featured different artists.
“I've got some amazing features on it, so I'm really excited about it, I know people have been anticipating hearing Gigi.”