Gigi Lamayne wants to help a lucky student by paying all tuition fees

Rapper Gigi Lamayne has taken to her socials and shared that she intends to help students in need by making their dreams come true.

Taking to Twitter she recently announced she was considering helping a student get a higher education by footing his or her fees for a year. She shared with her followers that she wants to fund one person's studies in 2022, with the possibilities of helping more than one.

“I'm looking to pay for somebody's university admission. Hit me up.”

In her mentions, tweeps were ready with suggestions for a benefit concert for students in need.

“We can have a social account under educational organisation that we give a name like Gigi Education Fund. Each year the concert takes place and every celebrity contributes whatever they have from a minimum of R100. Each ticket bought by fans contributes R50 to the scheme,” wrote one tweep.