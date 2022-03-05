WATCH | ‘The Wife’ star Bonko Khoza and wife Lesego ‘define their love’

There was a collective sigh of heartbreak on Twitter when fans of actor Bonko Khoza, known for his on-screen character Mqhele on The Wife, found out he was happily married to actress Lesego Khoza and now the couple have shared their love story.

The actor and vlogger, who have been married for almost a year, shared their love story on YouTube show Defining Love.

They revealed that it was love at first sight when they met at drama school, back in 2013. Bonko said he fell in love with Lesego instantly.

“It was like an instant thing, like I knew that this person is someone that will be in my life forever ... I walked her one day to the taxi rank and I said ‘tomorrow I want to be your boyfriend’,” said Bonko.

Lesego said they started dating on March 13 — the same day they got married eight years later in 2021.

“And then we started dating, it was so cute. It was on March 13, the day we got married ... It was so exciting. It was definitely like a teenage love affair though we were like 21 at the time,” she said.

Watch the cute video below: