WATCH | Yacht, ocean views & bubbles! Inside Sarah Langa’s birthday celebration

Model and influencer Sarah Langa recently celebrated her 29th birthday with a trip to Cape Town that left many green with envy.

The model booked a trip to the Mother City to celebrate her latest trip around the sun with some of her closest friends and they served #softlifegoals.

Everything from the stunning ocean views, to the club hopping, the decadent chocolate cake, bubbles and rides on the yacht left her followers wishing they'd scored an invite.

The video clip uploaded on her Instagram had S.I.A's Bad Girls as the background music, which was just the perfect vibe to match the visuals which showed Sarah and friends partying up a storm — in between fine dining and strutting around a yacht in sexy bikinis.

Rich Mnisi and Lauren Campbell were some of the people Sarah chose to celebrate with.

“Hope you had the happiest birthday sweetheart,” Ayanda Thabethe wrote on Sarah's IG.

“Happy Birthday Sarah! Enjoy your years of youth and wishing you many, many more blessings for this new solar trip and beyond,” wrote Jennifer Bala.

Watch the video below: