'Everything is energy' — actress Ayanda Borotho cautions followers about the content they consume

Actress Ayanda Borotho has cautioned her followers to be aware of what they are exposing their energy to when browsing on their phones and watching the news.

Taking to Instagram this week, Ayanda said she had been overwhelmed by the negative news she had been consuming over the past few months, unaware it was affecting her.

“It all came to a spiralling halt. And thank God my husband was there to pull me out of it. This morning I feel better. Better because I know how deeply affected I have been by what I have been consuming. Three years ago we made the decision not to watch the news in our home. Some years ago we moved to the countryside.”

She said after cutting off the news in her home, she “married” social media instead, the number one culprit in dictating one's state of mind.

“That phone that is always dictating your state of mind because it pours into you even when you don't realise it. It is so dangerous because it's the 'friend' who's a wolf in sheep's clothing.

“The very energy I was running away from, I've been consuming unconsciously. It's a minute of consumption that has such a lasting affect ... and because we think it's 'just news, another story going around', we never get to process the affect it has on us.”

