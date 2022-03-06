TshisaLIVE

'Everything is energy' — actress Ayanda Borotho cautions followers about the content they consume

“The very energy I was running away from, I've been consuming unconsciously”

06 March 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Ayanda tells her followers they have the power to disengage from the energy that they connect with via social media and the news.
Ayanda tells her followers they have the power to disengage from the energy that they connect with via social media and the news.
Image: Ayanda Borotho/ Instagram

Actress Ayanda Borotho has cautioned her followers to be aware of what they are exposing their energy to when browsing on their phones and watching the news.

Taking to Instagram this week, Ayanda said she had been overwhelmed by the negative news she had been consuming over the past few months, unaware it was affecting her.

“It all came to a spiralling halt. And thank God my husband was there to pull me out of it. This morning I feel better. Better because I know how deeply affected I have been by what I have been consuming. Three years ago we made the decision not to watch the news in our home. Some years ago we moved to the countryside.”

She said after cutting off the news in her home, she “married” social media instead, the number one culprit in dictating one's state of mind.

“That phone that is always dictating your state of mind because it pours into you even when you don't realise it. It is so dangerous because it's the 'friend' who's a wolf in sheep's clothing.

“The very energy I was running away from, I've been consuming unconsciously. It's a minute of consumption that has such a lasting affect ... and because we think it's 'just news, another story going around', we never get to process the affect it has on us.” 

Read the full post here.

READ MORE

Ayanda Borotho reminds women stuck in toxic relationships: 'Leaving is love'

"Stop serving what doesn't  serve you back. And sometimes it may serve you, but does it serve you right?"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Ayanda Borotho is not on TikTok, warns fans of scam

"I'm not part of any investment scheme, forex trading platform or pyramid scheme."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

LISTEN | How Ayanda Borotho ignited meaningful GBV conversations through ‘Nqobile’

"It has become easier to admit I need help. I'm realising people are available to help to help but we (women) don't call on them." ion.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Actress Ayanda Borotho’s journey back to self-love

"I am grateful not to be indebted. I serve with gratitude and not expectation. There's a difference."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Black Coffee opens up about his relationship with Riky Rick & his guilt at ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi Magic officially announces it is canning Ferguson Films' 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Who bid farewell to Riky Rick in person? Check out Riky’s real ones TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I'm honestly going through a lot' - Cassper Nyovest fans send love after ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Rasta defends his art after three portraits he painted of Riky Rick sees ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations