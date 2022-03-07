'You can go to hell' — DBN Gogo hits back at tributes criticism
Amapiano star DBN Gogo has made it clear she will not be abused by cyberbullies.
As South Africans reeled from shock at the death of DJ Dimplez, DBN Gogo responded to a Twitter user who said she is quick to post broken heart emojis after a celeb's death “and never attend any funeral”.
The tweet didn't go down well with the Amapiano star, who responded by telling the troll to “go to hell”.
The star urged trolls not to come for her, saying “I am not the one”.
“Y'all wanna be disrespectful and think people won’t go there with you. I’ve said it countless times. I am not the one. I don’t bother anyone. Don’t come for me.”
Yal wana be disrespectful and think people won’t go there with you. I’ve said it countless times. I am not the one. I don’t bother anyone. Don’t come for me— uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) March 6, 2022
The family of Boitumelo Athiel "DJ Dimplez" Mooi confirmed his death on Sunday.
“It is with deep sadness that the Mooi family announces the untimely passing of Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez. He passed away on March 6 from a sudden brain haemorrhage.
“We ask for your space and respect as we process Tumi’s tragic passing. Thank you for your understanding,” said the family.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.