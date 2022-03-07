'You can go to hell' — DBN Gogo hits back at tributes criticism

Amapiano star DBN Gogo has made it clear she will not be abused by cyberbullies.

As South Africans reeled from shock at the death of DJ Dimplez, DBN Gogo responded to a Twitter user who said she is quick to post broken heart emojis after a celeb's death “and never attend any funeral”.

The tweet didn't go down well with the Amapiano star, who responded by telling the troll to “go to hell”.