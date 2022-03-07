TshisaLIVE

'You can go to hell' — DBN Gogo hits back at tributes criticism

07 March 2022 - 13:00
DBN Gogo responded to a social media troll who came for her.
DBN Gogo responded to a social media troll who came for her.
Image: Instagram/ DBN Gogo

Amapiano star DBN Gogo has made it clear she will not be abused by cyberbullies. 

As South Africans reeled from shock at the death of DJ Dimplez, DBN Gogo responded to a Twitter user who said she is quick to post broken heart emojis after a celeb's death “and never attend any funeral”.

The tweet didn't go down well with the Amapiano star, who responded by telling the troll to “go to hell”. 

The star urged trolls not to come for her, saying “I am not the one”.

Y'all wanna be disrespectful and think people won’t go there with you. I’ve said it countless times. I am not the one. I don’t bother anyone. Don’t come for me.”

The family of Boitumelo Athiel "DJ Dimplez" Mooi confirmed his death on Sunday.

“It is with deep sadness that the Mooi family announces the untimely passing of Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez. He passed away on March 6 from a sudden brain haemorrhage.

“We ask for your space and respect as we process Tumi’s tragic passing. Thank you for your understanding,” said the family.

READ MORE

Lovers in Paris! — Inside DBN Gogo and Focalistic's trip to France

DBN Gogo seemingly accompanied her beau Focalistic to his sold-out show in Paris this past weekend where they enjoyed an evening walk holding hands.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

SA hip hop DJ Dimplez has died

Several sources told TshisaLIVE that the DJ died on Sunday.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

'This is so unreal' — Tributes pour in for DJ Dimplez

"Goodbye brother. What a great soul. We had some good times," wrote Khaya Dlanga.
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mzansi Magic officially announces it is canning Ferguson Films' 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  2. SA hip hop DJ Dimplez has died TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Black Coffee opens up about his relationship with Riky Rick & his guilt at ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Bubbles, red bottoms & custom made bags — Minnie Dlamini is living it up in ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'He gave me money. He was my father' — Uncle Vinny speaks at Riky Rick's ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations