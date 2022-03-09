TshisaLIVE

‘I promise to continue protecting us’ — Lerato Kganyago and hubby celebrate 2 years of marriage

09 March 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Media personality Lerato Kganyago pens heartfelt letter to her hubby in celebration of their union.
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Kganyago

If extravagant gifts and huge love gestures are anything to go by, Lerato Kganyago is happily married and on the day of her wedding anniversary she made a promise to her hubby Thami Ndlela to protect their love.

The Metro FM presenter and club DJ took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to pen an open letter to her husband and mark two years of their marriage.

“Two years today with my other half,. Now that we are understanding what marriage is I can’t wait for us to celebrate with our white wedding.

“Never ever said my surname would change. Still looks weird. Lol. I promise to continue protecting us and what we have because you do the same. Love you and happy anniversary Bunzee,” she wrote.

Lerato Kganyago's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Kganyago

In her post, Lerato expressed her anticipation of their white wedding celebration after they had an intimate traditional wedding ceremony in March 2020 with friends Dineo Ranaka, Naked DJ, Somizi Mholongo and his estranged husband Mohale Motaung in attendance. 

Though Lerato had her fans confused when she announced their separation two months after their traditional do in a now deleted statement, they pair later rekindled their love.

The lovebirds lead mostly private lives, except when Lerato shares the spoils she receives from her hubby.

On Valentine's Day his year, Lerato took to Instagram to reveal her husband assisted her to renovate a mansion she turned into a five-star boutique hotel, called 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa, a hotel that has a restaurant called Amour (French for love, which is a direct translation of Lerato).

Some of you might have seen what it looked like before, a few months ago, when I posted it on my Insta' stories. I can’t wait for you to see the final product. He said: 'Stop stressing Hold my Taelo umfazi wam (my wife), let me show you something,'” she wrote.

This was his biggest Valentine's Day present after their candlelit dinner at the FNB stadium, where he booked Lerato a private performance by Zonke.

