‘I promise to continue protecting us’ — Lerato Kganyago and hubby celebrate 2 years of marriage

If extravagant gifts and huge love gestures are anything to go by, Lerato Kganyago is happily married and on the day of her wedding anniversary she made a promise to her hubby Thami Ndlela to protect their love.

The Metro FM presenter and club DJ took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to pen an open letter to her husband and mark two years of their marriage.

“Two years today with my other half,. Now that we are understanding what marriage is I can’t wait for us to celebrate with our white wedding.

“Never ever said my surname would change. Still looks weird. Lol. I promise to continue protecting us and what we have because you do the same. Love you and happy anniversary Bunzee,” she wrote.