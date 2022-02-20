WATCH | Lerato Kganyago shares her joy — her fans love to see it!

Metro FM DJ Lerato Kganyago and her hubby Thami Ndlela have been the talk of the town since they totally owned Valentine's Day this week — and as people continue to gasp at the couple's celebration, many are happy Lerato is finally enjoying a joyful chapter.

Lerato has gone through some of the most heartbreaking tragedies publicly, with her fans seeing her go through some tough times, including the end of friendships and multiple miscarriages.

This is why there's been a collective happy sigh. Lerato took to social media to share some of the happiest moments in her life.

Sharing a video of the moment that broke the internet on Monday, when SA saw that her Valentine's Day gift was a hotel, Lerato acknowledged that Mzansi had been there to witness both her sad and happy moments.

“You know my pain, you know my joy. Thank you,” Lerato said.