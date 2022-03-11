WATCH | ‘I’m a mother figure to a lot of people’ — MaMkhize spends time with Zola 7

The reality TV star took to her timeline to share images and videos of Zola 7's visit to her Sandton home.

“Spending some much needed time with my brother @jamazola7. Guys, I just want to encourage all of us to do the right thing, especially when it comes to one of our own. Zola is an unsung hero who has been a catalyst for change in our society for many years. Let’s not turn a blind eye. #ShowZolaLove,” she wrote.

MaMkhize told TshisaLIVE she felt compelled to reach out to Zola 7 after seeing an old post of him in which he asked her to assist a local Instagram user to become a burse.

“I believe I’m a mother figure to a lot of people, so when my sister brought Zola to my attention by tagging me in a post where he was asking me to help a young lady looking to do nursing, I reached out to him.” she said.

From lunch to driving a Bentley, Zola 7 was spoilt at the Mkhize family home.

Speaking of the experience, MaMkhize spoke of the importance of acknowledging Zola 7's contributions in other people's lives.

“It was a great experience and I believe we must show love to people while they are alive and not wait until it’s too late. Love for others should be an everyday selfless act. I would like to encourage people to show him love.”

While MaMkhize said she could not disclose how much she contributed to Zola 7, she said this was another practice she had adopted from her mother.

“A lesson my late mom instilled in me is: blessed is the hand that giveth than the hand that receiveth.”

Watch the video below: